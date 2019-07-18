The viral FaceApp is facing further scrutiny from US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. The senator asked the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Trade Commission to open a national security and privacy investigation into the Russian-developed AI photo-editing app.
In a public letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray and FTC Chairman Joe Simons, Schumer said he has "serious concerns regarding both the protection of the data that is being aggregated as well as whether users are aware of who may have access to it."
Schumer asked the FBI to assess whether any data uploaded to FaceApp could find its way into the hands of the Russian government. He also asked the FTC to examine whether there are "adequate safeguards" in place to protect the privacy of the users.
The FBI and FTC didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.
FaceApp saw a new surge of popularity with the #AgeChallenge. The app lets you take a selfie, or choose an already existing photo, and apply AI age filter that makes you look old. The app responded to privacy concerns over how it handles users' photos by providing a statement on Wednesday. The app denied any mishandling of user data.
FaceApp didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
