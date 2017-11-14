Apparently, the iPhone X's Face ID can be tricked -- under a very specific set of circumstances.
- A Vietnamese company's assertion that it tricked Face ID with a customized mask, as well as a New York family's video that shows the mom's 10-year-old son unlocking her iPhone X with his face.
- The LG V30, which our reviewers said will give the Samsung Galaxy S8 a run for its money.
- Firefox's announcement that it's back and better than ever. Is that enough for you to give the browser another shot?
