Did iPhone X's Face ID already get fooled? (The 3:59, Ep. 316)

A security company says it was able to trick Face ID. Also: a worthy alternative to Samsung's Galaxy S8, and Firefox's big new upgrade.

This mask supposedly tricked Apple's Face ID.

 Bkav

Apparently, the iPhone X's Face ID can be tricked -- under a very specific set of circumstances. 

On Tuesday's podcast, we talk about:

