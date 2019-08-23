FAA warns you not to put a flamethrower on that drone

Getty Images

The US Federal Aviation Administration on Thursday put out a notice reminding the general public that it's illegal to operate a drone with a dangerous weapon attached. Among the things you shouldn't stick on a drone, according to the FAA: guns, bombs, fireworks and flamethrowers.

"Perhaps you've seen online photos and videos of drones with attached guns, bombs, fireworks, flamethrowers, and other dangerous items," reads the FAA notice. "Do not consider attaching any items such as these to a drone because operating a drone with such an item may result in significant harm to a person and to your bank account."

The FAA said flying a drone with a dangerous weapon -- anything capable of causing death or serious injury -- attached violates Section 363 of the 2018 FAA Reauthorization Act. It could violate other state and federal laws regarding weapons and hazardous materials, the FAA said.

You don't have to look hard to find exactly what the FAA is warning against. Videos guns, flamethrowers and other weapons mounted to drones are easy to find on YouTube and other sites.

Drones have become more common for both recreational and commercial use -- with the unmanned arial vehicles being both pest and problem solver. Farmers monitor crops and cows with drones, real estate agents photograph homes with them and some states use them to help fight wildfires. However, drones have also shut down traffic at major airports, including London's busy Heathrow and Gatwick.