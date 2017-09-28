FAA restricts drone usage over some US landmarks

Kena Betancur / AFP/Getty Images

If you were planning to use a drone to get a bird's eye view of the Statute of Liberty on your next visit, the Federal Aviation Administration is warning you to think again.

The same goes Mount Rushmore and a handful of other Interior Department sites after the FAA issued a directive Thursday that prohibits flights of unmanned aerial vehicles within 400 feet monument boundaries. The FAA said it took the action at the request of the US national security and law enforcement agencies.

"This is the first time the agency has placed airspace restrictions for unmanned aircraft, or 'drones,' over DOI landmarks," the FAA said in a statement. "Operators who violate the airspace restrictions may be subject to enforcement action, including potential civil penalties and criminal charges."

The move comes more than three years after the National Park Service issued a temporary policy memorandum prohibiting the operation of drones within park boundaries, except with the park superintendent's written permission. That policy is still in affect at most parks, the NPS says.

The FAA has created an interactive map to inform the public of its flight restrictions, including previous prohibitions against flying over military bases and airports.

The new restrictions go into effect October 5. Here's the 10 Interior Department sites affected by the new restrictions:

Statue of Liberty National Monument, New York Boston National Historical Park (U.S.S. Constitution), Boston Independence National Historical Park, Philadelphia Folsom Dam; Folsom, California Glen Canyon Dam; Lake Powell, Arizona Grand Coulee Dam; Grand Coulee, Washington Hoover Dam; Boulder City, Nevada Jefferson National Expansion Memorial; St. Louis Mount Rushmore National Memorial; Keystone, South Dakota Shasta Dam; Shasta Lake, California

