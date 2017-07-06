FAA offers to refund hobbyists' $5 drone registration fees

Dave Cheng/CNET

If you're a drone hobbyist who registered your device with the FAA, you may be eligible for a refund of your $5 registration fee and deletion of the data you provided.

The Federal Aviation Administration's drone registration system took flight two years ago, telling owners to pay $5 apiece or face potential criminal charges. Meanwhile, drone sales continue to climb, more than doubling in the past year for example.

But the agency's registration process ran in to turbelence in May when the US Court of Appeals said the registration rule violated the FAA Modernization and Reform Act (PDF), which says the FAA "may not promulgate any rule or regulation regarding a model aircraft."

To qualify for the refund, drones owners will be required to show their aircraft was used only for recreational purposes and in accordance with community safety guidelines, among other requirements.

The FAA has posted this form (PDF) online for those applying for the refund and delisting of data.

