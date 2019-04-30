CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Culture

F8 2019 developer conference Day 1: Everything Facebook announced

Facebook's biggest event of the year brought design changes, the launch of new VR headsets, and a new privacy mantra for the world's largest social network.

James Martin

The past three years haven't been easy for the world's largest social network. Facebook has been beset with scandals, largely caused by self-inflicted wounds and years of negligent behavior.

On Tuesday, the company attempted to chart a path forward by focusing on privacy and trust.

"I know that we don't exactly have the strongest reputation on privacy right now to put it lightly," he said with an awkward grin on his face.

But he promises it's going to change.

Now playing: Watch this: Facebook's Zuckerberg preaches 'The future is private'
2:50

Here's all the news from F8 Tuesday. You can watch F8's livestream Wednesday here.

Oculus Quest and Rift S are going on sale

Originally published April 29, 5 a.m. PT.
Update, 9:36 a.m.: Adds details; 12:15 a.m.: Adds more details

Endgame review -- Three-hour Marvel thrill ride tops Infinity War: The satisfying superhero epic doesn't leave a second to spare. No spoilers.

We have questions about Endgame's deaths, twists and ending: The film's filled to the brim with details. Some have us scratching our heads.

Next Article: How Facebook's big ambitions for messaging will impact you