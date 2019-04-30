F8 2019 developer conference Day 1: Everything Facebook announced

The past three years haven't been easy for the world's largest social network. Facebook has been beset with scandals, largely caused by self-inflicted wounds and years of negligent behavior.

On Tuesday, the company attempted to chart a path forward by focusing on privacy and trust.

"I know that we don't exactly have the strongest reputation on privacy right now to put it lightly," he said with an awkward grin on his face.

But he promises it's going to change.

Oculus Quest and Rift S are going on sale

