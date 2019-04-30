The past three years haven't been easy for the world's largest social network. Facebook has been beset with scandals, largely caused by self-inflicted wounds and years of negligent behavior.
On Tuesday, the company attempted to chart a path forward by focusing on privacy and trust.
"I know that we don't exactly have the strongest reputation on privacy right now to put it lightly," he said with an awkward grin on his face.
But he promises it's going to change.
Here's all the news from F8 Tuesday.
- Facebook needs fixing. Zuckerberg uses F8 to lay out his answer
- At F8, Zuckerberg unveils Facebook's new mantra: 'The future is private'
- Facebook redesign will give website a new, cleaner look
- How Facebook's big ambitions for messaging will impact you
- Instagram at Facebook's F8 developer conference shows off anti-bullying efforts
- Facebook at F8 announces 'less pressurized' Instagram experience
- Facebook Dating wants to help you turn your friends into lovers
- Facebook Marketplace will let you buy products directly and get them shipped
- Facebook Portal video chat device rolling out internationally
- Facebook at F8 says WhatsApp to get shopping catalogs
Oculus Quest and Rift S are going on sale
- Oculus Quest and Rift S available for preorder, both at $399, shipping May 21
- How to preorder Oculus Quest and Rift S right now
- Oculus Quest will give life to an emotionally intelligent pink alien fuzzball
Originally published April 29, 5 a.m. PT.
Update, 9:36 a.m.: Adds details; 12:15 a.m.: Adds more details
Discuss: F8 2019 developer conference Day 1: Everything Facebook announced
