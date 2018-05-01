CNET también está disponible en español.

Tech Industry

F8 2018, day 1: Everything Facebook just announced

Oculus Go VR, Clear History, better Instagram and Whatsapp features and new ways to date on Facebook. Here's everything that was just announced at F8.

James Martin/CNET

Better privacy tools, new features for Whatsapp and Instagram and a new sub-$200 VR headset were just some of the new initiatives that shared the stage during the first day of Facebook's F8 developers conference.

Here's a recap of everything that was announced on day 1 at F8:

Oculus Go: $199 VR has arrived

