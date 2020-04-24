CNET también está disponible en español.

Extraction starring Chris Hemsworth is up on Netflix

The film is produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, the duo behind Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. Seems solid.

This film may or may not include battle raps.

 Netflix

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to US services such as Netflix, Hulu and HBO Now. The audio is about a minute or two long.

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: Filmrise has a bunch of shows available for free thanks to ads. It has a number of apps, but you can also catch its videos on its YouTube channel. Shows include 21 Jump Street, Kitchen Nightmares and 3rd Rock from the Sun. 

Following the epic docuseries Baseball, PBS is streaming another Ken Burns project, Jackie Robinson. Both parts are up right now, free of charge. Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:

Extraction is not about tooth pulling

For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast -- it's free! And go to TVGuide.com to see what else is out in the world of streaming.

