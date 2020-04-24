Extraction starring Chris Hemsworth is up on Netflix

Netflix

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to US services such as Netflix, Hulu and HBO Now. The audio is about a minute or two long.

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: Filmrise has a bunch of shows available for free thanks to ads. It has a number of apps, but you can also catch its videos on its YouTube channel. Shows include 21 Jump Street, Kitchen Nightmares and 3rd Rock from the Sun.

Following the epic docuseries Baseball, PBS is streaming another Ken Burns project, Jackie Robinson. Both parts are up right now, free of charge. Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:

