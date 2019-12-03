SiriusXM is no longer just a satellite radio provider -- the company has started streaming to Google smart speakers, so you can now listen at home via a Google Nest Hub (for what it's worth, SiriusXM has been on Alexa for a while now). To celebrate, you can still make the most of the company's Cyber Monday Deal and get a Google Nest Hub and six months of SiriusXM Select for $69 -- that's nearly 70% off.
That's actually a pretty sweet deal -- at a savings of about $160, it's certainly worthy of the Black Fridayand Cyber Monday shopping season. The Nest Hub lists for $129 and routinely sells for about $100, so you're way ahead on the deal before you even get to the satellite radio subscription. On the SiriusXM side of things, XM Select is normally $17 a month and includes access to service both in your car (if your radio supports SiriusXM) and outside the car on mobile devices, smart speakers and the web.
If you're a sports fan, you might prefer the SiriusXM All Access plan, which rolls in NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, PGA and other sportsball franchises, along with Howard Stern. That package is $99 for six months and a Nest Hub. You can choose which plan you prefer on the SiriusXM deal page.
To take advantage, you need to be a new SiriusXM subscriber, and the deal is only good while supplies last.
Originally published earlier this week.
CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page, and find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.
Apple
-
reading•Extended SiriusXM Cyber Monday deal: Six months for 70% off, plus a free Google Nest Hub
-
Dec 4•Amazon Cyber Monday 2019 - Final Hours: Deals on headphones, Fossil smartwatch, Echo Show, and more.
-
Dec 4•Walmart Cyber Week 2019: All of the best deals still available on Tuesday
-
Dec 4•Cyber Monday 2019 deal: Bose-style noise-canceling headphones only $80 at Best Buy (Update: Expired)
-
•See All
Discuss: Extended SiriusXM Cyber Monday deal: Six months for 70% off, plus a free Google Nest Hub
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.