Extend your desktop to a 15.6-inch portable monitor for just $144

Whether you need a second monitor to extend your desktop across a second screen or just want an inexpensive display for your Nintendo Switch, a portable monitor is a great way to add the screen real estate you need. Right now, you can save $45 on a newly updated Auzai monitor that usually lists for $199. Specifically, you can get this , which makes this just about the cheapest full HD portable monitor you can buy today.

The display is a full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) 15.6-inch IPS display that supports HDR. It only musters 250 nits, so it might be a little dim and impractical for using out on the porch.

The monitor itself looks more or less like a standard tablet -- it's a very thin 0.14 inch thick and weighs about 1.4 pounds, yet has a pair of speakers built in. Its included smart cover/screen protector tents into a stand. You can connect it to virtually any device thanks to both a mini-HDMI and a USB-C connector on the side of the screen.

You'd be hard-pressed to find a 15.6-inch portable monitor for less than $150, and this deal is available Tuesday, Oct. 27, only -- it expires at 5:45 p.m. PT (8:45 p.m. ET).

First published earlier this year. Updated to reflect the latest deal.

