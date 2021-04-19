Explosive Marvel Shang-Chi trailer reveals the new Mandarin

Marvel

So this is what Shang-Chi looks like. We were starting to wonder about Marvel's oft-delayed martial arts adventure Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, but star Simu Liu just tweeted a first look at the poster on Monday, Oh, and here's the very first trailer...

The Legend of the Ten Rings also stars Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh and Tony Leung as the Mandarin -- not the fake one from Iron Man 3, but the real deal, complete with titular jewelry. He calls Shang-Chi back from a life of partying and parking cars to face destiny, which apparently involves all kind of kung fu action and even some wuxia epicness.

After filming last year was halted by the pandemic, Shang-Chi's premiere was shifted from February 2021 to this summer. The currently planned release date is Sept. 3, after June's Loki TV show and July's Black Widow. Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe then continues with Eternals in November and Spider-Man: No Way Home in December.

Shang-Chi was created by writer Steve Englehart and artist Jim Starlin in 1973 during America's '70s kung fu craze. Originally the son of vintage villain (and racist stereotype) Fu Manchu, he has no superpowers but holds his own in unarmed combat thanks to his unrivaled mastery of chi.