Explosions Rock Ukraine After Putin Authorizes Russian Military Operation

Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Soon after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared the start of a "special military operation" in Ukraine, journalists near the country's northeast reported hearing a "steady stream of loud explosions" early Thursday, local time. CNN reporters near Kharkiv, the second-largest city in Ukraine, as well as the capital Kyiv, reported hearing explosions.

US President Joe Biden said late Wednesday that the US and partners will respond in "decisive way" and "hold Russia accountable."

"President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering," Biden said in a statement. "Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring."

Earlier in the day, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky made a televised appeal for peace in a dramatic last-minute effort to avert war in Eastern Europe.

"The people of Ukraine and the government of Ukraine want peace," Zelensky said during the emotional address. "But if we come under attack, if we face an attempt to take away our country, our freedom, our lives and lives of our children, we will defend ourselves. When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs."

The invasion follows weeks of rising tensions as diplomatic efforts to defuse the conflict failed to find a resolution. More than 150,000 Russian troops are surrounding Ukraine,

On Tuesday, the European Union agreed to a package of sanctions against Russia, targeting banks that fund the country's military operations and banning trade between the EU and the two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine. Germany also halted approval of the Nord Stream 2, a key natural gas pipeline running from Russia to Germany.

The Pentagon has put 8,500 US troops on high alert to bolster NATO's response force, and Biden on Tuesday reiterated that the US will provide defensive assistance to Ukraine and reinforce its NATO allies.

The conflict has already had global economic consequences, with the price of oil nearing $100 a barrel on Wednesday.

On Feb. 18, US officials also said they believe Russia was responsible for cyberattacks against Ukraine's banks and military earlier this month. They were the latest in a string of digital incursions that have been blamed on Russia, including attacks that defaced government websites and planted destructive malware on Ukrainian computer networks.

The US and NATO in December rejected a Russian proposal that called for "a Cold War-like security arrangement," according to The New York Times, including demands for "ironclad" guarantees that Ukraine and Georgia never become members of NATO. The admission of either country would increase the military alliance's presence along Russia's border.

Earlier in January, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman pushed back on Russia's demands, saying the US would "not allow anyone to slam closed NATO's open door policy."

Russia invaded Ukraine -- which was part of the Soviet Union until it declared independence in 1991 -- back in 2014 before annexing Crimea. Russia has also backed separatists in Donetsk and Luhansk, two regions in eastern Ukraine that Russia now recognizes as independent. Approximately 14,000 people have reportedly been killed in ongoing conflicts in eastern Ukraine.