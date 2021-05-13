Explore the lives of artists in prewar Vienna in this week's Epic giveaway

Epic Games

If you're a gamer, or you just visit The Cheapskate occasionally, you may know that Epic Games gives away a free game every week. Each Thursday brings a new surprise, with past weeks featuring games like GTA 5, Civilization VI, Borderlands and Watch Dogs 2. This week, , an $8 narrative adventure that takes gamers back to early 20th century Austria.

The Lion's Song is a narrative adventure steeped in early 20th century history. It focuses on a cast of Austrian artists and scientists; over the course of four episodes, you take a close look at each of their intimate struggles with creativity and inspiration. You'll help them make important decisions that lead to their eventual success or failure, and see how their various lives intertwine and are affected by the ominous place in history that the game takes place in.

If you're new to Epic's weekly giveaway, here's how it works: If you don't already have one, sign up for a free Epic account. Then just claim this week's game and it's yours to keep forever. You don't even need to install it right away. You can claim The Lion's Song anytime between now and the morning of Thursday, May 20.

