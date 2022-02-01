Exploding Kittens' new game is part Among Us, part tower builder

Exploding Kittens

The makers of Exploding Kittens are dipping into Among Us-like social deduction and tower building with Hand-to-Hand Wombat, which was revealed Tuesday and hitting the Kickstarter crowdfunding platform.

Much like Among Us or other social deduction games like One Night Werewolf, one or more players in Hand-to-Hand Wombat will secretly become the "Bad Wombat," aiming to destroy towers that the rest of the players are trying to build. During a round of play, when a timer is up, players will discuss, argue and vote out the player that is believed to be the Bad Wombat.

And if you are wondering how cute or cuddly the wombats will be in this game, you can check out The Oatmeal's Wombat comic from last year, which will depict the character in the game (It's.... umm... educational about the wombat anatomy).

The game's arrival to Kickstarter is the latest use of the platform for Exploding Kittens, who in 2015 became one of Kickstarter's biggest successes with the original Exploding Kittens game -- raising $8.7 million on the platform. The game company also used Kickstarter for its Throw Throw Burrito game, which raised $2.5 million during its Kickstarter campaign.