Experience both Zen and mayhem with $72 in free games from Epic this week

Deal Savings Price



If you're a gamer, or you just visit The Cheapskate occasionally, you probably know that gives away a free game every Thursday. Each week is a new surprise treat, with past weeks featuring such gems as GTA 5, Borderlands 2, Hitman and Watch Dogs 2. This week, Epic is giving away two games: The beautiful drifting drive game called Absolute Drift, and the... opposite of that. Rage 2 is a full-on feast of carnage that puts you in a fully interactive open-world shooter. Rage 2 sells for $60 and is a steal for free, but don't let Absolute Drift's $12 price tag fool you -- it's essential as well.

Epic Epic describes Rage 2 as "a carnival of carnage where you can go anywhere, shoot anything, and explode everything." It's a post-apocalyptic first-person shooter in which everything is drivable, there's a crazy assortment of weapons, and the world is open-ended with a amazing action set pieces that happen organically. The game borrows DNA from an assortment of games including Doom and Serious Sam, and is endlessly energetic and entertaining.

Epic Absolute Drift is an unusual racing game that leans into a single game mechanic -- drifting -- and then rewards practice and patience to navigate the sparse, minimalist tracks and environments. It's weirdly tranquil and will leave you wanting more.

If you're new to Epic's weekly giveaway, here's how it works: If you don't already have one, sign up for your free Epic account. Then just claim your free game -- it's yours to keep forever. You don't even need to install it right away if you don't want to.

Read more: Best gaming laptops for 2021

This article is updated regularly with the current week's free games.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.