Expensive $160 Japanese fidget spinner spins for a very long time

Toru Yamanaka / AFP/Getty Images

Fancy a fidget spinner that will last longer the average length of a YouTube video in 2016 (4 minutes 20 seconds, if you're wondering)?

A Japanese firm specialising in making ball-bearings, NSK Micro Precision Co., has a new toy that will go on and on, much like Celine Dion's epic Titanic theme song, but only if you're crazy enough to pay its expensive 17,280 Yen ($157) price tag (though still cheaper than the gold-plated spinner from Russian jewelery firm Caviar).

Made in the city of Fujisawa in Kanagawa, Japan, the fidget spinner is able to spin for more than 12 minutes, lasting 13 minutes and 35 seconds in an AFP test. It's made with a heavy brass frame and light aluminium ball bearings, the spinner is meant to showcase the company's ball bearings, which are used in space satellites.

"Hundreds of bearings are found in products all around us, but most people don't see them or pay much attention to them," said Toshikazu Ishii, the company's president.

If you're thinking of getting one, there's no word on how you can do so. We checked the company's official website, which unfortunately doesn't list out where to buy it, so no luck there.

