Good news, movie lovers! The folks at Daily Steals have put together two Cheapskate exclusives on two limited-edition blockbusters.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, you can get the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them SteelBook for $16.99 with promo code CHPSKTMAGIC. Regular price: $19.99.

You can also get the Wonder Woman SteelBook for $25.99 with code CHPSKTWW. It's normally $35.99.

In case you're not familiar with them, a SteelBook is a limited-edition release of a movie (or game) in a steel case, usually with special artwork or other unique extras.

Both SteelBooks include 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and digital editions of the movie. That means you can watch them in your fancy home theater and on your mobile devices.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!