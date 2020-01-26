Exercise at your standing desk with 30% off this under-desk treadmill

LifeSpan

I love the idea of combining fitness with mundane office activities, which is why I've been known to sit on those ludicrous balance balls while trying to type, and why I pay attention to my Apple Watch when it tells me to stand up and walk every hour. Perhaps the ultimate in at-your-desk fitness is an under-the-desk treadmill, which lets you walk while doing your usual spreadsheets and phone calls. Right now, you can get into the office workout lifestyle with the . That's 30% off the usual price of $1,000. It's also the lowest price I've ever seen for this treadmill, and about $200 below the average selling price on Amazon.

The TR1200-DT3 measures 63 by 28.5 by 7.25 inches and should fit under pretty much any standing desk. It includes a console that displays stats like distance traveled, calories burned and step count. The belt is adjustable from 0.4 to 4 mph.

LifeSpan claims the motor generates 2.25 horsepower at 2,400 rpm, and is virtually silent in operation, designed for a long life. It also contributes to low-intensity workouts, since the belt has a half-dozen impact-reducing compression shocks that reduces strain and stress on your feet, knees, hips and back.

