Exclusive: our favorite All-Clad cookware is up to 70% off right now

Starting today, Chowhound is proclaiming it Cookware Week and celebrating all things under that umbrella. As part of the retail extravaganza, we're excited to bring you an exclusive offer in conjunction with Home & Cook Sales including items like this All-Clad 10-piece cookware set which is currently more than $200 cheaper than anywhere else you'll find it or this griddle marked down over $160 -- both due to slight packaging damage.

Other kitchen brands like T-fal and Lagostina at more than 50% (or more) off the retail price and our readers get an additional 10% off plus free shipping at checkout during this limited run sale.

A couple quick caveats:

You'll see some items indicate "Packaging Damage" which just means their boxes were damaged while the contents inside are brand-new.

Other pieces are labeled "Second Quality" which indicates they have minor manufacturing defects like dents or scratches that won't affect their performance (and in most cases are barely noticeable).

In order to get the sale price, you'll need to enter your email address to the retailer's mailing list -- but you can opt out immediately after.

We've highlighted some of our favorite pieces below but click through to the site to see everything on offer (and to see the additional 10% discount applied at checkout).

All-Clad This large roasting pan comes with a rack to elevate your meat and a lid to trap moisture when you want it. It's great for oven-baked ribs, roast pork loin and roast beef -- and your Thanksgiving turkey (it should hold a bird up to 24 pounds). Safe for the stovetop too when you want to turn the pan drippings into gravy. Price shown here includes 10% discount and free shipping at checkout.

Home & Cook Sales Copper Core is All-Clad's most popular premium line for serious cooks and honestly can't think of a better-looking set of kitchen cookware either. This set includes an 8-inch and 10-inch fry pans, 2-quart and 3-quart covered saucepans, 3-quart covered sauté pan and an 8-quart stockpot with lid. %-ply construction is ideal for extreme temperature control and you can bet this cookware will have far fewer cold spots than others. If a 10-piece set seems excessive for your needs they've also got a 7-piece essential Copper Core set available during the damaged packing sale

All-Clad Looking for a full set of cookware that will last you forever and perform beautifully every time? This tri-ply aluminum-core stainless steel All-Clad set fits the bill and includes everything you need: 8 and 10-inch frying pans, 2 and 3-quart covered saucepans, a 3-quart covered saute pan and an 8-quart covered stockpot. It's all warp resistant and dishwasher safe. Price shown here includes 10% discount and free shipping at checkout.

Home & Cook Sales If easy-breezy nonstick is more your game this is a rock bottom price on All-Clad nonstick hard anodized cookware. The 10-piece essentials set includes an 8-inch and 10-inch fry pans, 2.5-quart and 3.5-quart saucepans with lids, a 4-quart covered sauté pan and an 8-quart stockpot with lid. Price shown here includes 10% discount and free shipping at checkout.

All-Clad You could make an argument that a solid frying pan, saucepan and sauté pan are three of the most important, and often used pieces of cookware. This stainless steel set of all three is down under $300, over half off the normal sticker price. Price shown here includes 10% discount and free shipping at checkout.

Home & Cook Sales I don't think there is a thing in my kitchen I use more than a 10-inch nonstick frying pan which is why I recently upgraded to this exact model. It heats so fast and cooks so consistently and you'll truly need little more than a few splashes of water and three swipes of a sponge to clean it.

Lagostina If you want something that looks fabulous even when it's just being stored (preferably on full display), this hammered copper set is perfect. The copper outer layer not only looks great but ensures responsive temperature control, while the stainless lining won't react to acidic ingredients but will ensure even heat distribution. This set includes 8 and 10-inch skillets, 2 and 3-quart saucepans with lids, a 3-quart deep saute pan and a 6-quart stockpot with lid. Price shown here includes 10% discount and free shipping at checkout.

WMF Founded in 1853, WMF operates one of the largest blade forges in Germany. These hand-forged knives with triple-riveted, comfortable-to-hold composite handles have precision blades that stay sharp and resist corrosion. The set includes a carving knife, chef's knife with 8-inch blade, bread knife, small utility knife and a steel sharpener, all in a handsome beech wood knife block. Price shown here includes 10% discount and free shipping at checkout.

All-Clad This large, 20 by 13-inch nonstick griddle is perfect for feeding a crowd, whether you're making pancakes and eggs or seared smash burgers (do up to a dozen at once). It covers two burners and the stainless handles stay cool while the raised edge has a channel to collect grease. Price shown here includes 10% discount and free shipping at checkout.

