Exclusive giveaway! Enter to win* this PUBG care package

One of our followers will win some exclusive PUBG swag with a backpack and ghillie suit! This giveaway ends June 17, 2018 and it's valid in the US, Canada and Puerto Rico.

In honor of E3 2018 coming to an end, we're hosting an Instagram giveaway to alleviate that last gaming itch. 

You all won't want to miss this online sweepstakes. One follower will win a PUBG Miramar Map care package containing a military-style backpack, Miramar license plate with game codes, a ghillie suit, leather water pouch and more! This package was only for the media, so it's not even available for retail.

You can enter to win* by heading over to our Instagram account and liking the post about the giveaway. You must be following to win. If you want to increase your chances of claiming the grand prize, tag up to five friends in separate comments below and get one entry per friend. You can also post or repost on your personal account using the hashtag #CNETgiveaway for one extra entry. The maximum amount to entries for this online giveaway is seven.

🔥EXCLUSIVE GIVEAWAY🔥 We are giving away some awesome PUBG gear to scratch that last gaming itch now that E3 has come to an end. One lucky follower will take home this PUBG Miramar Map Care Package containing a military-style backpack, Miramar license plate w/game codes, a ghillie suit, leather water pouch and more! This package was only for the media and it’s not available for retail. To enter you must be a follower and: 1. Like this post 2. Post on your account using #CNETgiveaway 3. Tag your friends in SEPARATE comments below using #CNETgiveaway 👇(Max 5 friends) Keep in mind that each action gets you an entry and you can get up to seven total entries to increase your chances of winning. This giveaway ends on Sunday, June 18. One (1) winner chosen. USA, Canada and Puerto Rico only, void where prohibited. Read the rules* by hitting the link in our bio or here —> http://CNET.co/rules #giveaway #sweepstakes #gaming #xbox #pubg #e3

And we can't forget to mention the legalities. You have to be a legal resident of the United States, Canada or Puerto Rico, be at least 18 years old, and be a follower our Instagram account. Please take a look of the official rules*.

