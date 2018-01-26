Exclusive giveaway: Over $800 in prizes from CES 2018

Ready for the CES swag bag of 2018? This year we are going all out with incredible partnerships, including an exclusive prize from UBTECH and incredible goodies from Razer, OtterBox, Nite Ize and more.

Let's take a look at the loot for this swag bag. One grand prize winner will take home an UBTECH Star Wars Stormtrooper Robot, a Razer BlackWidow Chroma V2 keyboard, a Aquaphonics AQ9 LifeProof speaker, an OtterBox 10-foot Lightning cable, an OtterBox AlphaGlass Screen Protector for iPhone X, a Belkin Mobile Phone car mount, an OtterBox 10,000 mAh Power Pack, three Nest tangle-free earbud cases, a GE Water Bottle, a Gibson cap, a Belikin scarf, a Google beanie, a Nite Ize Steelie tabletop stand, a Nite Ize Magnetic LED Marker, a Nite Ize Slidelock Magnetic Dual Carabiner, a Nite Ize Utility Card and a Midland T-shirt. This super-packed swag bag has an approximate retail value of $812.

What do you need to do to enter? Just fill out the form below, read the rules carefully and accept our terms and conditions. The best part is that you can increase your chances of winning by joining our social media channels and also sharing your unique link with friends and family. Every friend who signs up using your link will give you two extra entries.

Please use our comment section to tell us what other prizes you would like to see, and we would also love to know if you had a favorite video of our CES coverage. Mine was this fun overview of peculiar tech at the Eureka Park exhibit. Good luck!