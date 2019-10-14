Exclusive: get an extra 10% off All-Clad and other cookware on sale this week

Lagostina

Starting today, Chowhound is proclaiming it Cookware Week and celebrating all things under that umbrella. As part of the cookware extravaganza, we're excited to bring you an exclusive offer in conjunction with discount retailer Home & Cook Sales. We already love their frequent markdowns on big-name, time-tested brands like All-Clad, T-fal and Lagostina -- and this week, you can get an additional 10% off plus free shipping!

Now, there are some caveats:

You'll see some items indicate "Packaging Damage" which just means their boxes were damaged while the contents inside are brand-new.

Other pieces are labeled "Second Quality" which indicates they have minor manufacturing defects like dents or scratches that won't affect their performance (and in most cases are barely noticeable).

In order to get the sale price, you'll need to add your email address to the retailer's mailing list -- but you can opt out thereafter via email.

But there's also some additional good news: Prices listed above and on the site show the initial mark-down, but when you add an item to your cart, you'll see an additional 10% discount and get free shipping at checkout.

We've highlighted some of our favorite pieces below but click through to the site to see everything on offer (and to see the additional discount applied at checkout).

Note that CNET may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

All-Clad This large roasting pan comes with a rack to elevate your meat and a lid to trap moisture when you want it. It's great for oven-baked ribs, roast pork loin and roast beef -- and your Thanksgiving turkey (it should hold a bird up to 24 pounds). Safe for the stovetop too when you want to turn the pan drippings into gravy. Get an extra 10% off and free shipping at checkout.

All-Clad Looking for a full set of cookware that will last you forever and perform beautifully every time? This tri-ply aluminum-core stainless steel All-Clad set fits the bill and includes everything you need: 8 and 10-inch frying pans, 2 and 3-quart covered saucepans, a 3-quart covered saute pan and an 8-quart covered stockpot. It's all warp resistant and dishwasher safe. Get an extra 10% off and free shipping at checkout.

Lagostina If you want something that looks fabulous even when it's just being stored (preferably on full display), this hammered copper set is perfect. The copper outer layer not only looks great but ensures responsive temperature control, while the stainless lining won't react to acidic ingredients but will ensure even heat distribution. This set includes 8 and 10-inch skillets, 2 and 3-quart saucepans with lids, a 3-quart deep saute pan and a 6-quart stockpot with lid. Get an extra 10% off and free shipping at checkout.

T-fal If you're on a budget, this T-fal set is a great choice. The two frying pans, three lidded saucepans and lidded stockpot are all made from durable anodized aluminum with a titanium nonstick coating and comfort-grip silicone handles. The set comes with a turner and spoon too. The one downside is that the handles are only oven safe up to 400 degrees (at least 100 degrees lower than the other sets above) but use your skillet when you want to broil and you're golden. Get an extra 10% off and free shipping at checkout.

WMF Founded in 1853, WMF operates one of the largest blade forges in Germany. These hand-forged knives with triple-riveted, comfortable-to-hold composite handles have precision blades that stay sharp and resist corrosion. The set includes a carving knife, chef's knife with 8-inch blade, bread knife, small utility knife and a steel sharpener, all in a handsome beech wood knife block. Get an extra 10% off and free shipping at checkout.

All-Clad This large, 20 by 13-inch nonstick griddle is perfect for feeding a crowd, whether you're making pancakes and eggs or seared smash burgers (do up to a dozen at once). It covers two burners and the stainless handles stay cool while the raised edge has a channel to collect grease. Get an extra 10% off and free shipping at checkout.

See Chowhound's Cookware Week headquarters for more.