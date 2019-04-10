Excellent new Detective Pikachu teaser is excellent

Warner Bros.

Are you ready for Detective Pikachu? If you answered yes you are clearly a liar, because no one could be ready for an eerily realistic, Ryan Reynolds-voiced Pikachu solving Pokemon-related crimes for 90 minutes.

To get you as ready as can be, though, Warner Bros. on Wednesday released a new teaser for the film via Reynolds' official YouTube account. It's a bunch of Pokemon auditioning for roles in the movie. Like the previous trailers, it's peculiar but also spectacular. (Or, if you were never involved in the Pokemon craze, completely baffling.)

The video includes several Pokemon we've already seen in previous trailers, like Charizard and Ludicolo, as well as a few new ones in Sneasel, Rufflet, Torterra and Liepard. Most importantly, the teaser also features footage of Pikachu and Psyduck listening to spa music in the backseat of a car. You really have to see it to appreciate it.

Some reactions on social media:

I though I couldn't love squirtle anymore than I did. I was wrong. #DetectivePikachu pic.twitter.com/shT1Q4pk49 — Kyle Bradley (@KyleBrad3) April 10, 2019

Can we talk about torterra and pangoro?

Goddamn this movie is on point #DetectivePikachu #Pokemon pic.twitter.com/dA3DVw3jlZ — Mikk🍣 (@MikkuSushi) April 10, 2019

When it really comes to the "Take an animated thing and make it realistic" trend, between Disney, Sonic, and #DetectivePikachu, Detective Pikachu is amazing and imo is blowing them out of the water. The designs look true to the Pokemon, the spirit is there, it just feels RIGHT. pic.twitter.com/gssJ1yLn0S — TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) April 10, 2019

Pokemaniacs are excited about the movie, but its not their only cause for anticipation. Nintendo earlier this year announced Pokemon Sword and Shield, the first next-generation Pokemon games developed for the Nintendo Switch. (Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee, while developed ground-up for the Switch, were remakes of Pokemon Yellow.) Nintendo says Sword and Shield will be out by the year's end.

Directed by Rob Letterman, Detective Pikachu is scheduled to open in theaters worldwide on May 10.