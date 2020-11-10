Ex-Microsoft engineer gets 9-year prison sentence for fraud scheme

Angela Lang/CNET

The US District Court in Seattle sentenced a former Microsoft engineer to nine years in prison on Monday. This comes after the 26-year-old man, Volodymyr Kvashuk, racked up 18 federal felonies related to his scheme to defraud Microsoft of more than $10 million, according to the US Department of Justice.

Kvashuk, a Ukrainian citizen living in Renton, Washington, began as a contractor and then worked as an employee at Microsoft from August 2016 until June 2018, when he was fired. In February, he was "convicted by a jury of five counts of wire fraud, six counts of money laundering, two counts of aggravated identity theft, two counts of filing false tax returns, and one count each of mail fraud, access device fraud, and access to a protected computer in furtherance of fraud," according to the Justice Department.

"Stealing from your employer is bad enough, but stealing and making it appear that your colleagues are to blame widens the damage beyond dollars and cents," said US Attorney Brian T. Moran said in a statement. "This case required sophisticated, technological skills to investigate and prosecute."