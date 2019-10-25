Ewan McGregor says he lied about Obi-Wan Kenobi show for 4 years

Keith Hamshere / Lucasfilm

Actor Ewan McGregor isn't sharing a ton about returning to his role as Star Wars legend Obi-Wan Kenobi, but he's just happy he gets to talk about it at all.

"It's a fucking massive relief," McGregor told Men's Journal in an interview for the November issue. "Because for four years, I've been having to lie to people about it."

McGregor played the young Kenobi in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, and will return to the role in the yet-untitled show, which will air on upcoming streaming service Disney Plus.

The new show will start shooting next summer, and comes between Episode III (2005's Revenge of the Sith) and Episode IV (1977's original Star Wars, aka A New Hope). McGregor revealed the show will consist of six hour-long episodes.

McGregor told Men's Journal that he's intrigued by the devastating position Kenobi was left in at the time of the series.

At the time, "the Jedi Order was falling apart," he told the magazine. "It will be interesting to take a character we know in a way and show him ... well, his arc will be quite interesting, I think, dealing with the fact that all the Jedi were slaughtered with the end of Episode III. It's quite something to get over."

And he's not worried about tackling the role again at an older age.

"I want to get closer and closer to how Obi-Wan felt while Alec Guinness was playing him," said the 48-year-old actor. "I feel like I'm grayer and nearer him in age, so it'll be easier to do that."