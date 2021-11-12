Ewan McGregor drops new hints about Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi series

Enlarge Image Lucasfilm

If you felt a disturbance in the Force Friday, it's probably because Disney just gave us a tiny tease for brand new Disney Plus series Obi-Wan Kenobi. Star Ewan McGregor and Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy talked up Obi-Wan and Darth Vader "having another swing at each other" during a promo event for streaming service Disney Plus.

McGregor said he's playing the titular Jedi at a point when he has "just one task left," hiding out on Tatooine and watching over a young Luke Skywalker. The series leans more toward an older Kenobi, echoing the Alec Guinness portrayal in the original trilogy.

"This is quite a dark time that we're coming into," explained Star Wars supremo Kennedy. "Just being a Jedi, it's not safe, there's Jedi hunters out there."

Recently, during the Disney Investor Day presentation, Hayden Christensen also confirmed he'd be returning to the Star Wars extended universe as Darth Vader -- and fan speculation went through the roof. McGregor said he relished the opportunity for he and Christensen to "have another swing at each other -- it might be quite satisfying for everybody."

"It was such an incredible journey playing Anakin Skywalker," Christensen told StarWars.com after the announcement. "Of course, Anakin and Obi-Wan weren't on the greatest of terms when we last saw them... It will be interesting to see what an amazing director like Deborah Chow has in store for us all. I'm excited to work with Ewan again. It feels good to be back."

We still don't have a release date, with the limited series of only six episodes dropping some time in 2022.