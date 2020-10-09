Ewan McGregor confirms Obi-Wan Disney Plus series begins filming in March

Lucasfilm

This might be the show you're looking for. Ewan McGregor confirmed on The Graham Norton Show on Friday that his new Disney Plus series about Obi-Wan Kenobi will begin filming in March 2021.

"It's the Obi-Wan Kenobi story, I suppose," McGregor told Norton. "It's not all (about) me, but it certainly will be a lot of me, which is good! We start shooting it in March of next year."

McGregor said although he never met Sir Alec Guinness, who originated the role in the 1977 original Star Wars movie, he was helped in preparation by thinking about how Guinness would've played Kenobi as a younger man.

"I never got to meet (Guinness), but I love him through his work," McGregor noted, saying that he watched a lot of Guinness' old films to prepare.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi show was announced in 2019, and is planned as a single-season, six-episode show, McGregor told Entertainment Tonight in an earlier interview. The series takes place eight years after Revenge of the Sith and 11 years before A New Hope, in an era after the Jedi Order has been all but wiped out.

The show was delayed by the coronavirus outbreak, but a release date seems likely in late 2021 or early 2022.