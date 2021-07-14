Evil's Mike Colter is Paul Giamatti in a leading man's body

Elizabeth Fisher/CBS

On the Netflix series Marvel's Luke Cage actor Mike Colter played a bulletproof superhero who was black. The show, expertly overseen by Cheo Hodari Coker, took Luke Cage and his unbreakable skin off of the pages of the 1972 comic book and planted him inside the nucleus of a vividly-rendered Harlem. The show gracefully reflected the cultural and societal complexities of our world while being accented by infectious music and perfectly good hoodies getting riddled with bullets like Swiss cheese. Marvel's Luke Cage ran for two seasons between 2016 and 2018. Its cancellation left an inevitable third act hanging in the wings and didn't give fans the closure they sought.

Ahead of an interview with Colter for CNET's I'm So Obsessed podcast, I rewatched Luke Cage and was amazed how it felt more relevant against the backdrop of a post-Trump post-Avengers: Endgame pandemic world. Colter moved on from playing a super-powered Marvel defender to playing David Acosta, a Catholic priest in-training who investigates miracles and demons in the Paramount Plus series Evil. The show follows David, Dr. Kristen Bouchard, a psychologist played by Katja Herbers, and Ben Shakir, a carpenter played by Aasif Mandvi, as they investigate a number of unsolved mysteries tied to the church. The show has echoes of the X-Files while exploring the relationship between science and faith.

"When I fantasized about what I wanted to do in terms of acting, I never thought about acting in things that were reflective of the real world so much. I wasn't thinking in terms of the experiences I had as a black man or black boy in South Carolina," said Colter during our interview. "When I thought about Evil, I was like, 'Priests, Catholic exorcisms!' It just made sense to me. I was looking for something different from Luke Cage and this was right up my alley."

Evil originated on CBS in 2019, but the show moved to Paramount Plus for its second season which allows it to be darker and explore the character's more deeply. One of the show's appeals is the chemistry between Colter and Herbers. Their characters approach investigations from completely different worlds. But it's their sometimes obvious and sometimes quiet tension that enriches Evil.

Colter credits the chemistry with Herbers to luck and excellent casting. While working on the show, the two developed a good friendship that's filled with humor. Colter explained the on-set dynamic and how Herbers and Manvi give him a hard time for being a leading man type. Colter said he plays it up pretending to be offended in order to get under their skin.



"What you don't realize is I'm a character actor inside of a leading man's body. I'm struggling, stuck inside of this body. I am a character actor waiting to get out. I am Paul Giamatti," joked Colter.

But the truth is, Colter wants the roles he plays to be different from one another. You can listen to my entire conversation with him in the podcast player above or on Apple Podcasts. Colter discusses being a father, his relationship with Coker during Marvel's Luke Cage and his favorite member of Wu-Tang Clan. Colter and I also discuss our time as undergrads and theater majors at the University of South Carolina.

Watch new episodes of Evil Sundays on Paramount Plus.