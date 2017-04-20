Evil molecules and redirecting traffic: Trending on YouTube

Everyone on the internet knows YouTube is an amazing resource, whether you want music or how-to videos, sports replays, or just about anything else you can imagine. Every week, I like to see what's trending to find out what people are watching right now.

This week, I found a mixed bag of short videos that will educate you about science and sea creatures, show you how to make a camping stove out of cans and illustrate the neat way people cross the street during the Boston Marathon.

To start off, the MinuteEarth channel shows how some molecules can have an "evil twin," meaning the two have a very similar structure, but vastly different properties:



Next, YouTuber BO posted time-lapse footage of how they reroute runners at the Boston Marathon so that people can cross the street without interrupting the race:

In this one, the folks from the Brave Wilderness channel show how easy it is to find all kinds of sea creatures in a short time on the southern edge of Florida:

Finally, the charming Crazy Russian Hacker channel gives you a step-by-step process for making a Rocket Stove out of cans: