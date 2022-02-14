Enlarge Image Screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

I think Wordle -- the daily game that challenges you to guess a five-letter word in six tries -- will always be my first love. It's what I do when I drink my coffee in the morning. But sometimes I want a little more danger, a little more adrenaline. That's when I turn to Quordle.

Quordle is the Wordle knockoff for people who think Dordle (the game that asks you to sniff out two words simultaneously) is too easy. Quordle demands four words within nine guesses. Today's game took me to the wire. I had only one guess left by the time I figured out the fourth word. Funny enough, I also had one guess left on my regular Wordle (#240) today.

As with Wordle, Quordle offers up a new challenge once a day, but there's also a practice mode if you want to get some more reps in.

An early prototype of the four-word game came from engineer David Mah. Quordle creator Freddie Meyer described it as coming from "a moment of evil and genius." Meyer went to town on polishing the code and building out the "monstrous creation" we get to enjoy today.

An important component of the Wordle phenomenon is the ability to brag or commiserate by sharing scores over social media. With Quordle, sometimes the copy-and-paste sharing option is simply too long to fit into Twitter's character limit, so there's a way to share your score as an image instead.

Meyer has no plans at the moment to monetize Quordle, though we all know what happened to original Wordle, which sold for a healthy sum to The New York Times.

Quordle raises an important question. Where does this madness end? Will there be an Octordle? A Decaordle? I suspect Quordle will be my limit. I don't get it right every time, so it keeps me both humble and hopeful.