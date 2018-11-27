CNET también está disponible en español.

Everything you need to know about AWS re:Invent 2018

Amazon Web Services is rolling out new services at a rapid clip, highlighting custom ARM processors and adding to its suite of Internet of things tools.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Amazon Web Services re:Invent conference is underway and the cloud giant, the most profitable part of the giant e-tailer, is rolling out new services at a rapid clip. It's also highlighting custom ARM processors and adding to its suite of tools for the Internet of Things.

CNET sister sites ZDNet and TechRepublic are covering the conference, which is taking place in Las Vegas. Here's a recap, which we'll continue to update through the week, of everything you need to know: 

