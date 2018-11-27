Everything you need to know about AWS re:Invent 2018

The Amazon Web Services re:Invent conference is underway and the cloud giant, the most profitable part of the giant e-tailer, is rolling out new services at a rapid clip. It's also highlighting custom ARM processors and adding to its suite of tools for the Internet of Things.
CNET sister sites ZDNet and TechRepublic are covering the conference, which is taking place in Las Vegas. Here's a recap, which we'll continue to update through the week, of everything you need to know:
- AWS makes ARM processors available in the cloud with new Graviton processor
AWS launched new cloud compute instances called EC2 A1, which are built on custom ARM processors. The processors have intellectual property from Annapurna Labs, which Amazon acquired in 2015. The instances are the first time ARM-based processors have been available in the cloud. AWS' new ARM server processor is dubbed Graviton.
- AWS Global Accelerator to boost performance across regions
AWS outlined plans to boost performance across its various regions with the AWS Transit Gateway, an effort to simplify network architecture.
- AWS IoT suite now includes SiteWise for industrial data collection
AWS rounded out its Internet of things portfolio with a bevy of services all designed to provide a suite for edge computing and IoT deployments.
- Amazon's free training: Internal machine-learning courses are now open to all
New free machine-learning training offers everyone the same curriculum that AWS employees use.
- Why AWS re:Invent is arguably more important than Amazon's Black Friday, Cyber Monday bonanza
Yes, everyone shopped their wallets dry on Amazon during the big holiday sales push. But don't forget the AWS public cloud side of Amazon is likely to drive the company's valuation and operating income going forward.
- AWS launches RoboMaker dev service for building intelligent robotics apps
Amazon said RoboMaker extends the Robot Operating System with connectivity to AWS services for machine learning, monitoring and analytics.
- AWS Ground Station: Fully-managed ground-station-as-a-service
AWS chief Andy Jassy revealed there are currently a "couple," with 10 more coming early next year.
- How Amazon's DeepLens seeks to rewire the old web with new AI
In a world in which users interact with cloud-based servers using video as well as audio, text may already be out of fashion. That could be perfectly fine with Amazon, which is testing a deep-learning-enabled camera like it's going for broke.
- AWS still wants you all in on public cloud
AWS talks a great hybrid cloud game, but its mission hasn't changed: All in on the public cloud.
- Five most important cloud announcements at AWS re:Invent 2018
They include new Arm-based instances aimed at lowering costs and tweaks to speed up machine-learning training.
