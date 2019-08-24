Everything we learned at the Walt Disney Studios panel at D23

LucasFilm

Yesterday at Disney's biannual convention called the D23 Expo a Space Mountain's worth of television and movie news dropped. For Star Wars fans there was an epic trailer for the Disney Plus show The Mandalorian. And Marvel didn't disappoint announcing a trio of new shows: She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight. On Saturday there's the "Go Behind The Scenes with the Walt Disney Studios" Panel at 10 a.m. PT. We expect to see sneak peaks at variety of content from Disney, Pixar, Lucasfilm, Marvel Studios and Disney Animation.

There are some pretty big Disney films we could hear more about including Frozen 2 and the animated film Onward that features Tom Holland and Chris Pratt. And let's not forget about all of the live-action remakes like Mulan and The Little Mermaid.

And then there are rumors that Game of Thrones star Kit Harington is joining Marvel. We didn't hear anything official yesterday, but that could change today.

Sadly, Disney isn't live streaming this morning's panel. But CNET is on the ground at D23 to bring you any tasty tidbits as they are announced. We'll updated this story as news breaks.