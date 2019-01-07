CNET también está disponible en español.

Everything TCL just announced at CES 2019

Want to know the lineup for the Chinese TV powerhouse in the US market for 2019? Find out here.

TCL might not have the household cachet of a Samsung or Sony, but the No. 1 TV maker in domestic China is aiming to change that by continuing its strong push into the US market. Its sales of TVs in North America have grown a very healthy 60 percent each of the last two years, and in 2018 it moved into the No. 3 position in units sold, passing LG and trailing only Samsung and Vizio.

At CES 2019, the increasingly popular China-based TV maker said its 6-series Roku TVs would be coming in 65- and 75-inch models and are available today. For those who want 8K, you'll have to wait a little longer; TCL said it would be coming to market with 8K Roku TVs by the end of 2019.

The company also announced it is launching two new soundbars, the smaller Alto 5 for TVs 43-inches and larger, and the Alto 7 for TVs 55 inches and above. 

