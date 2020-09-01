CNET también está disponible en español.

Everything Samsung announced at Unpacked part 2: Galaxy Z Fold 2 and more

We got an in-depth look at Samsung's latest foldable phone but sadly there were now appearances by BTS this time.

Samsung held a special event called Unpacked part 2 for its new Galaxy Z Fold 2. The event follows last month's Unpacked event where the new foldable phone was announced alongside the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra. Keeping to a similar formula for product launch events by Apple, Microsoft and Sony, which shifted announcements online due to the coronavirus pandemic, Samsung streamed the event which consisted of pre-recorded videos. The event was in lieu of Samsung's usual presence at IFA 2020 which was scaled down and closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The new Galaxy Z Fold 2 inherits "Flex Mode" from the Galaxy Z Flip. You can position the hinge to remain open at any angle.

Galaxy Z Fold 2

Samsung formally announced the Galaxy Z Fold 2 at last month's Unpacked event with the help of K-pop group BTS. The device serves as the sequel to last year's Galaxy Fold, which featured a large 7.3-inch display that folded like a book. The Z Fold 2 includes a handful of improvements such as a redesigned hinge, a better front-facing display and 5G. The new phone will cost $1,999 and hits stores on Sept. 18. Preorders start Sept. 2 at 12:01 am ET.

Now playing: Watch this: Galaxy Z Fold 2: Hinge, cameras and durability revealed
7:58

Read more: Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G costs $2,000 -- but it could have been worse

Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne edition

Samsung is offering an even more premium Thom Browne model of the Z Fold 2 for $3,300 on Sept. 25, but it includes the $400 Galaxy Watch 3, $170 Galaxy Buds Live and other accessories along with the Z Fold 2. 

The Thom Browne edition of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 comes in gray with Browne's trademark red, white and blue stripe down the back.

More news from the Unpacked part 2 event

Close up with the Galaxy Fold's original screen, notch and hinge

