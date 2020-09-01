Samsung held a special event called Unpacked part 2 for its new Galaxy Z Fold 2. The event follows last month's Unpacked event where the new foldable phone was announced alongside the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra. Keeping to a similar formula for product launch events by Apple, Microsoft and Sony, which shifted announcements online due to the coronavirus pandemic, Samsung streamed the event which consisted of pre-recorded videos. The event was in lieu of Samsung's usual presence at IFA 2020 which was scaled down and closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Galaxy Z Fold 2
Samsung formally announced the Galaxy Z Fold 2 at last month's Unpacked event with the help of K-pop group BTS. The device serves as the sequel to last year's Galaxy Fold, which featured a large 7.3-inch display that folded like a book. The Z Fold 2 includes a handful of improvements such as a redesigned hinge, a better front-facing display and 5G. The new phone will cost $1,999 and hits stores on Sept. 18. Preorders start Sept. 2 at 12:01 am ET.
Read more: Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G costs $2,000 -- but it could have been worse
Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne edition
Samsung is offering an even more premium Thom Browne model of the Z Fold 2 for $3,300 on Sept. 25, but it includes the $400 Galaxy Watch 3, $170 Galaxy Buds Live and other accessories along with the Z Fold 2.
More news from the Unpacked part 2 event
Discuss: Everything Samsung announced at Unpacked part 2: Galaxy Z Fold 2 and more
