Everything Samsung announced at IFA 2020

Samsung

The IFA tech show may not be running as normal in Berlin, due to the coronavirus, but that didn't stop Samsung from showing off a wealth of new gear in a virtual press conference it called "Life Unstoppable." Alongside its newly unveiled Galaxy Fold 2 foldable phone, here's what the company had to offer.

The Premiere 4K laser projector

This short-throw projector (seen above) can display images up to 130-inches in size, despite the projector itself sitting right up against the wall it's projecting onto. Samsung claims it's extremely bright and vibrant thanks to it being the 'world's first' HDR10+ certified projector. It should make for an extremely cinematic experience.

There's no official pricing for either the 130-inch model or the smaller 120-inch model, but don't expect it to come cheap.

Samsung

Galaxy A42 5G

Although Samsung hasn't announced pricing for the A42 5G, it comes in at the bottom of Samsung's more budget-focused A-series, meaning this phone may well be Samsung's cheapest 5G handset yet. Specs are thin on the ground, but the company showed off a four camera rear setup with a 6.6-inch display.

It's due to go on sale later this year.

Samsung

Galaxy Fit 2

This smartwatch provides fitness stats for multiple different types of workouts (running, cycling, circuits, etc) as well as providing data for heart rate, calories burned and pace. There are 70 different face options to choose from, and it can last up to 25 days on a single charge.

Official pricing has yet to be announced.

Odyssey G55 gaming monitor

Joining Samsung's existing lineup of Odyssey gaming monitors, the G55 has a 1-millisecond response time, a 240Hz refresh rate and a 27-inch curved screen.

Samsung

The Terrace outdoor TV

Officially unveiled earlier this year, Samsung was keen to again boast about The Terrace, a 65-inch weatherproof TV designed to be installed in your garden, because that's apparently something we need now. The screen has an anti reflective coating, a 4K resolution and an IP55 waterproof rating to keep it safe from rain.

The Terrrace is on sale already for $5,000

The Sero rotating TV

While we're on the topic of TVs, Samsung again spent some time showing off the Sero rotating TV. Launched at CES at the beginning of this year, this peculiar telly can rotate from a standard landscape orientation into a portrait orientation in order to better display vertical video from the likes of Instagram and TikTok.

The Sero is available now for $1,600

Samsung

RB7300T Classic refrigerator

Samsung's latest fridge/freezer to hit Europe has customisable shelves, anti-frosting technology and metal back plates inside which the company claims helps insulate the inside of the fridge better for improved efficiency.

Wireless Charging Trio

Charging multiple devices all at once can mean a big mess of cables. Not so with Samsung's new wireless charging pad which can charge three QI-enabled devices all at once. In the demo, the company showed the pad charging a Note 20, a smartwatch and a pair of Galaxy Buds Live headphones.

Pricing is yet to be determined.

Samsung

WW9800T washing machine and DV8000T tumble dryer

Samsung's new washer and dryer units apparently use AI to learn your most commonly-used washing modes in order to automatically suggest the best, most efficient options for the different loads you do. It can detect weight and soil level of your clothes to determine the best water and detergent levels.

They can also link to your phone to give you notifications when your loads are completed or for you to set timers on when they should activate.

Pricing isn't available at the time of writing.