Everything new to Amazon Prime this February

Casi Moss

Welcome to another month! Boy, time sure does fly. In February, we're being treated to a great collection of new titles to Amazon Prime.

Highlights include one of the best movies of 2019: The Farewell, starring Awkwafina. Get your tissues ready and hug your grandma, because the critically acclaimed flick is heading to Prime on Feb. 12. We've also got Magic Mike, Ghost, and Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin' streaming on Feb. 1. Something for everyone.

Hunters is another one to look out for, arriving on Feb. 21. The Amazon Prime original series is produced by Jordan Peele and follows a group of Nazi hunters in New York City in 1977. The cast is absolutely bursting at the seams: Al Pacino, Logan Lerman, Jerrika Hinton, Carol Kane and Josh Radnor star.

Check out the full list below:

Feb. 1

Beat the Devil (1953)

Bridget Jones's Diary (2001)

Buffalo '66 (1998)

Captain Kronos - Vampire Hunter (1974)

Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin' (1983)

Crashing Through Danger (2016)

Dick Tracy (1990)

Earth Girls Are Easy (1989)

Emergency Landing (2018)

Father Steps Out (1941)

Ghost (1990)

Guess What We Learned In School Today? (1970)

High Voltage (2018)

Judgment Day (1999)

Little Tough Guy (1938)

Lord of War (2005)

Magic Mike (2012)

National Lampoon's Dirty Movie (2011)

National Lampoon's Dorm Daze 2 (2006)

North of The Border (2009)

People Are Funny (1946)

Posledniy Bogatyr (2017)

Precious (2009)

Southie (1999)

Taken Heart (2016)

The Big Lift (1950)

The Fabulous Dorseys (1947)

The Last Stand (2013)

The Little Princess (1995)

The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)

The Spy Next Door (2010)

Touched with Fire (2016)

Counterpart: Seasons 1 & 2

Escape at Dannemora: Season 1



Feb. 2

Tyler Perry's a Madea Family Funeral (2019)



Feb. 3

The Cabin in The Woods (2012)



Feb. 4

Jallikattu (2019)



Feb. 5

Warrior (2011)



Feb. 6

Disaster Movie (2008)



Feb. 7

*Honey Boy (2019) – Amazon Original movie



Series

*All or Nothing: The Philadelphia Eagles – Amazon Original series

*Clifford: Season 1B – Amazon Original series

*If You Give a Mouse a Cookie Valentine's Day Special – Amazon Original series

*Pete the Cat Valentine's Day Special – Amazon Original series



Feb. 9

Alive (2019)



Feb. 12

The Farewell (2019)



Feb. 15

American Ultra (2015)

Danger Close (2019)



Feb. 16

47 Meters Down: Uncaged (2019)



Feb. 18

Super 8 (2011)



Feb. 21

Ice Princess Lily (2019)

*Hunters – Amazon Original series



Feb. 25

Run the Race (2019)

Grantchester: Season 4



New in February – Available for Purchase or Rent on Prime Video



Feb. 4

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019)

Midway (2019)

Jojo Rabbit (2019)



New in February – Available for Streaming on Prime Video Channels



Feb. 6

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM (PGA Tour Live)



Feb. 9

Independent Spirit Awards (IFC Films Unlimited)

Homeland: Season 8 (Showtime)

Kidding: Season 2 (Showtime)



Feb. 10

Dinosaur Train (PBS Kids)

Agatha Raisin: Season 3 (Acorn TV)



Feb. 12

Survivor: Season 40 (CBS All Access)



Feb. 13

The Genesis Invitational (PGA Tour Live)

Interrogation: Season 1 (CBS All Access)

Stuck with You: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)



Feb. 16

Outlander: Season 5 (STARZ)



Feb. 20

WGC-Mexico Championship (PGA Tour Live)



Feb. 27

The Honda Classic (PGA Tour Live)