Everything new coming to Hulu in December

Congratulations, everyone. We made it to the end of the year. Almost. To celebrate, Hulu is so kindly bestowing upon us a great lineup of fresh content.

We have some classics coming, like Kill Bill volumes I and II (Tarantino's best work, I will not be taking any further questions) and Footloose. For horror fans, there's 28 Weeks Later, which is not a sequel to the rom-com 28 Days starring Sandra Bullock.

Absolute highlight, however, has to be the complete second season of BBC's Killing Eve. If you haven't seen the first season of the spy thriller yet, you have some time to check it out -- the second season is arriving on Dec. 18.

Another top pick is the premiere of Flirty Dancing -- the US version of the hit UK dating show where two strangers meet for the first time... while performing a choreographed dance. It sounds like the most embarrassing and nerve-wracking way to meet a potential mate, but the original version gave us this adorable moment that went viral last week, so how bad can it be?

I have been introduced to #FlirtyDancing—a blind date show where two people learn a dance separately and then must perform it upon meeting each other—and now I’m RUINED. pic.twitter.com/UnLDX7IpRK — Justin Kirkland (@justinkirkland4) November 17, 2019

Check out the full list below.

Available Dec. 1

Unikitty: Complete Season 2A (Cartoon Network)

Gintama: Complete Season 1 (SUB & DUB) (TV Tokyo)

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)

28 Weeks Later (2007)

A Better Life (2011)

A Fairly Odd Movie: Grow Up, Timmy Turner! (2011)

Airheads (1994)

Almost Famous (2000)

The Aviator (2004)

Behind Enemy Lines (2001)

Bug (1975)

Ca$h (2010)

Cheri (2009)

Downhill Racer (1969)

Escape from Mr. Lemoncello's Library (2017)

The Fast and the Furious (2001)

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006)

Footloose (1984)

Half-Shell Heroes: Blast to the Past (2015)

Hamlet (1990)

Havana Motor Club (2015)

Heartbreakers (2001)

Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008)

In Secret (2014)

Just Married (2003)

Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003)

Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004)

Legend of the Drunken Master (1994)

LOL (2012)

The Massively Mixed-Up Middle School Mystery (2015)

Meet Joe Black (1998)

Nobody's Fool (1995)

Out of Time (2003)

The Pawnbroker (1964)

Phase IV (1974)

Prancer (1989)

Rags (2012)

Road House (1989)

Secretary (2002)

Set Up (2011)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

Sorority Row (2009)

The Spirit (2008)

Splitting Adam (2015)

Swindle (2013)

Transporter 2 (2005)

Wall Street (1987)

The Winning Season (2010)

Available Dec. 2

This One's For the Ladies (2019)

Available Dec. 3

Making It: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

The Great Christmas Light Fight: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)

Vanderpump Rules: Complete Season 7 (Bravo)

Younger: Complete Season 6 (TV Land)

My Boss's Daughter (2003)

Available Dec. 4

Brad Paisley Thinks He's Special: Special (ABC)

CMA Country Christmas: Special (ABC)

Fruits Basket: Complete Season 1 (Funimation)

Available Dec. 5

The Moody's: Series Premiere (FOX)

How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming (2019)

How to Train Your Dragon: Snoggletog Log (2019)

Killers Anonymous (2019)

Available Dec. 6

Burden of Truth: Complete Season 2 (eOne)

Into The Dark: A Nasty Piece of Work: Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

Reprisal: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Top Chef: Complete Season 16 (Bravo)

The Push (2019)

Available Dec. 8

From Paris with Love (2010)

Available Dec. 9

Miss Universe 2019: Special (FOX)

Available Dec. 11

Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways: Series Premiere (NBC)

Sherman's Showcase: Complete Season 1 (IFC)

Fast Color (2019)

Available Dec. 12

Blackfish (2013)

Available Dec. 13

Marvel's Runaways: Complete Season 3 Premiere (Hulu Original)

The Great American Baking Show: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)

Bumblebee (2018)

Depraved (2019)

The Sounds of Silence (2019)

Available Dec. 16

American Gangster (2007)

Fast & Furious (2009)

Wild Rose (2019)

Available Dec. 17

Holidays with the Houghs: Special (NBC)

Mighty Magisworlds: Complete Season 2B (Cartoon Network)

Available Dec. 18

Killing Eve: Complete Season 2 (BBCA)

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times: Special

(ABC)

The Kid (2019)

Available Dec. 19

Mix: Complete Season 1 (Funimation)

Cold Case Hammarskjold (2019)

Available Dec. 20

Miss America Pageant: Special (NBC)

Loro (2019)

Available Dec. 23

Pawn Sacrifice (2014)

Available Dec. 24

Black Jesus: Complete Season 3 (Adult Swim)

Available Dec. 27

Into The Dark: Midnight Kiss: Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

The Day Shall Come (2019)

Available Dec. 28

Better Things: Complete Season 3 (FX)

Available Dec. 29

Preacher: Complete Season 4 (AMC)

Available Dec. 30

Flirty Dancing: Series Premiere (FOX)

OK K.O., Let's Be Heroes! Complete Season 2B (Cartoon Network)

The Orville: Complete Season 2 (FOX)

Anesthesia (2016)

Running with the Devil (2019)

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011)

What Men Want (2019)

Wonder Park (2018)

*The following are available with the SHOWTIME premium add-on:

The L Word: Generation Q: Series Premiere (12/8)

Work in Progress: Series Premiere (12/8)