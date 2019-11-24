Amazon

We're back for another month, folks, and Amazon Prime is treating us to some top-tier entertainment. And in perfect time too; what better way to distract yourself from the stress of the holidays than with a good old binge watch?

Highlights this month include the long-awaited (by me) third season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. This season, Midge and Susie go on tour around the US and undoubtedly get up to as many hijinks as two single women in the 1950s are allowed. Also new is season four of The Expanse, arriving on the Dec. 13 for all your sci-fi drama needs.

If sci-fi is not your thing, but watching two charming British actors fly around in a hot air balloon definitely is, then The Aeronauts was probably made for you! Felicity Jones and Eddie Redmayne star in this aeronautical flick set in the mid-19th century -- what more could you want, really.

Check out the full list below:

Dec. 1

A Better Life (2011)

Almost Famous (2000)

Bug (1975)

Footloose (1984)

Hamlet (1990)

Hancock (2008)

Havana Motor Club (2015)

In Secret (2014)

Out of Time (2003)

Phase IV (1974)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

The Aviator (2004)

The Pawnbroker (1964)

The Spirit (2008)

The Winning Season (2010)



Dec. 3

My Boss' Daughter (2003)



Dec. 5

The Last Black Man in San Francisco (2019)



Sports

Thursday Night Football: Cowboys @ Bears (NFL)



Dec. 6

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season 3 - Amazon Original series

Clifford: Season 1A - Amazon Original series

Inside Edge: Season 2 - Amazon Original series



Dec. 9

Light of My Life (2019)



Dec. 11

Fast Color (2019)



Dec. 12

Thursday Night Football: Jets @ Ravens (NFL)



Dec. 13

Bumblebee (2018)

*The Expanse: Season 4 - Amazon Original series



Dec. 18

The Kid (2019)



Dec. 20

*The Aeronauts - Amazon Original movie

The Wedding Year (2019)



Dec. 21

The Kill Team (2019)



Dec. 25

Night Hunter (2019)



Dec. 30

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011)

What Men Want (2019)

Wonder Park (2019)



Dec. 31

Man on the Moon (1999)



December 2019

*LOL: Last One Laughing: Season 2 - Amazon Original series



New in December -- available for streaming on Prime Video channels



Dec. 1

The Green Book (2018) (Showtime)



Dec. 2

A Christmas Carol (2009) (STARZ)



Dec. 6

Deep Water (PBS Masterpiece)



Dec. 8

Laurel Canyon (2002) (EPIX)

The L Word: Generation Q (Showtime)



Dec. 9

Jingle All The Way (1996) (STARZ)

Show Dogs (2018) (Showtime)

Hot in Cleveland (Comedy Central Now)

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Season 3 (MTV Hits)



Dec. 11

PGA Presidents Cup (PGA Tour Live)



Dec. 16

Saving Santa (2013) (STARZ)



Dec. 20

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood: Season 14 (PBS Kids)