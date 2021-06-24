Windows 11 launch Biden infrastructure plan Google delays Chrome's cookie-blocking plan Mario Golf: Super Rush John McAfee dies Best Prime Day deals still available

Everything coming to Prime Video in July 2021

The Tomorrow War comes out this month!

Listen
- 03:34
The Tomorrow War with Chris Pratt on Amazon Prime Video

The Tomorrow War with Chris Pratt on Amazon Prime Video

 Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video is dropping a big one in July.

The Tomorrow War -- starring Chris Pratt and directed by Chris McKay, one of the big brains behind The LEGO Movie -- would most likely have been a cinema blockbuster pre-COVID. Amazon paid a whopping $200 million for the rights to this movie.

The movie has a pretty cool high concept. It's your standard military fighting off an alien invasion, augmented by one single twist: Soldiers and humans can be teleported from the past to join in the fight.

Watch the trailer, it looks awesome. 

Here's everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in July...

July 1

Movies

  • 30 Days Of Night (2007)
  • 30 Minutes Or Less (2011)
  • Abduction (2016)
  • Absence Of Malice (1981)
  • Across The Universe (2007)
  • Alien (1979)
  • An Education (2009)
  • Anacondas: The Hunt For The Blood Orchid (2004)
  • Awakenings (1990)
  • Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels Of A Tribe Called Quest (2011)
  • Big Fish (2003)
  • Burlesque (2010)
  • Crimson Tide (1995)
  • Fat Albert (2004)
  • Frozen River (2008)
  • Green Lantern (2011)
  • Guess Who's Coming To Dinner (1967)
  • Hellboy (2004)
  • I, Robot (2004)
  • Irrational Man (2015)
  • Jack And Jill (2011)
  • Julie & Julia (2009)
  • Madeline (1998)
  • Marie Antoinette (2006)
  • Midnight In Paris (2011)
  • Money Train (1995)
  • Nick And Norah's Infinite Playlist (2008)
  • Not Another Teen Movie (2001)
  • On The Waterfront (1954)
  • Only Lovers Left Alive (2014)
  • Open Season
  • Patton (1970)
  • Philadelphia (1993)
  • Phone Booth (2003)
  • Premonition (2007)
  • Ramona And Beezus (2010)
  • Rear Window (1954)
  • Riding In Cars With Boys (1988)
  • School Daze (1988)
  • Snatch (2001)
  • The Adventures Of Elmo In Grouchland (1999)
  • The Animal (2001)
  • The Family Stone (2005)
  • The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)
  • The International (2009)
  • The Lady In The Van (2006)
  • The Last King Of Scotland (2006)
  • The Mask Of Zorro (1998)
  • The Messengers (2007)
  • The Stepfather (2009)
  • The Wild Thornberrys Movie (2002)
  • To Rome With Love (2012)
  • Underworld: Evolution (2006)
  • Vertigo (1958)
  • When A Stranger Calls (2006)
  • Your Highness (2011)

TV

  • American Experience: JFK (2013) (PBS Documentaries)
  • An Ordinary Woman: Season 1 (Topic)
  • BBQ with Franklin: Season 1 (PBS Living)
  • Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)
  • Follow the Money: Season 1 (Topic)
  • How The States Got Their Shapes: Season 1 (History Vault)
  • Indian Summers: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
  • Professor T: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
  • Relative Race: Season 3 (UP Faith & Family)
  • The Art of Crime: Season 1 (MhZ Choice)
  • The Yogi Bear Show: Seasons 1 (Boomerang)

July 2

Movies

  • The Tomorrow War (2021)

July 5

Movies

  • Surf's Up (2007)

July 9

Movies

  • Our Friend (2019)

TV

  • Luxe Listing Sydney -- Season 1

July 15

TV

  • El Cid -- Season 2

July 16

Movies

  • Miss Pettigrew Lives For A Day (2008)

TV

  • Making the Cut - Season 2

July 30

Series

  • The Pursuit of Love -- Season 1