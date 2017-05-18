Everything coming to and leaving Hulu for June 2017

20th Century Fox

The first of June sees a huge amount of movies hitting Hulu's streaming catalog. Let's highlight just some of them (well, because there's a full list below -- so why highlight all of them?).

Way back in 1983, Michael Keaton starred in "Mr. Mom." A lot of the jokes are pretty dated by today's standards. However, it does have some advice any parent should remember such as never feed a baby chili and you can make a grilled cheese sandwich with an iron.

Four years later, "Over the Top" hit theaters. This movie might be the greatest arm-wrestling/father-son movie to ever star Sylvester Stallone that has ever existed.

If neither of those movies grabs your attention, then you might not have a pulse. If you are without a pulse, you may have a larger problem and should consult a physician.

Available on Hulu, June 2017

June 1

June 2

Black-ish, complete season 3 (ABC)

June 3

Dumb: The Story of Big Brother Magazine (Hulu documentary)

June 4

Arbor Demon (2016)

Urge (2016)

June 5

Arbitrage (2012)

A Case of You (2013)

North (1994)

June 6

Rizzoli & Isles, complete season 7 (TNT)

Tyrant, complete season 3 (FX)

June 7

June 8

What Happened Last Night (2016)

June 9

Free the Nipple (2014)

Girl Most Likely (2013)

June 11

Traspecos (2016)

June 13

June 14

June 15

Bayou Maharajah (2013)

Family Mission: The TJ Labraico Story (2016)

The Girls in the Band (2011)

The Hunting of the President (2004)

Outatime (2016)

June 16

Asmodexia (2014)

Cardinal, complete season 1 (eOne)

The Strain, complete season 3 (FX)

June 17

June 18

June 22

Little Big Shots: Forever Young, series premiere (NBC)

June 23

Hollywood Game Night, season 5 premiere (NBC)

Manny (2014)

Song One (2014)

Tarzan (1999)

June 26

June 29

June 30

The Pact 2 (2014)

Leaving Hulu in June 2017

June 30

