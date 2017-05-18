Everything coming to and leaving Hulu for June 2017

The first of June sees a huge amount of movies hitting Hulu's streaming catalog. Let's highlight just some of them (well, because there's a full list below -- so why highlight all of them?).
Way back in 1983, Michael Keaton starred in "Mr. Mom." A lot of the jokes are pretty dated by today's standards. However, it does have some advice any parent should remember such as never feed a baby chili and you can make a grilled cheese sandwich with an iron.
Four years later, "Over the Top" hit theaters. This movie might be the greatest arm-wrestling/father-son movie to ever star Sylvester Stallone that has ever existed.
If neither of those movies grabs your attention, then you might not have a pulse. If you are without a pulse, you may have a larger problem and should consult a physician.
Available on Hulu, June 2017
June 1
- 2 Days in the Valley (1996)
- Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)
- Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995)
- Aeon Flux (2005)
- All Over the Guy (2001)
- Apocalypse Now (1979)
- Apocalypse Now Redux (2001)
- Barnyard (2006)
- Black Rain (1989)
- Blow Out (1981)
- Blue Velvet (1986)
- Bolero (1984)
- Boogeyman (2005)
- Boogeyman 2 (2008)
- Boogeyman 3 (2009)
- Bullwhip (1958)
- Burnt Offerings (1976)
- Chaos (2008)
- Charlotte's Web (1973)
- The Carmichael Show, season 3 premiere (NBC)
- Con Air (1997)
- Dances with Wolves (1990)
- The Deep End of the Ocean (1999)
- De-Lovely (2004)
- Desperado (1995)
- Desperate Hours (1990)
- Double Team (1997)
- Dragon Eyes (2012)
- Drunken Arts and Crippled Fist (1979)
- Drunken Monkey, Floating Snake (1979)
- El Gringo (2012)
- The Fatal Flying Guillotine (1977)
- Fighting of Shaolin Monks (1976)
- Fire in the Sky (1993)
- Fled (1996)
- The Freshman (1990)
- Free Willy (1993)
- Gangs of New York (2002)
- Ghost Rider (2007)
- The Glass House (2001)
- Hammett (1982)
- The Hanoi Hilton (1987)
- Harriet the Spy (1996)
- Heartbreakers (2001)
- Henry & Me (2014)
- The Ides of March (2011)
- Ingenious (2009)
- The Invincible Armour (1977)
- In the Line of Fire (1993)
- Invincible Obsessed Fighter (1982)
- It Could Happen to You (1994)
- Joe Dirt (2001)
- Kangaroo Jack (2003)
- Last Action Hero (1993)
- Legally Blonde (2001)
- Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde (2003)
- Legends of the Fall (1994)
- Little Man Tate (1991)
- Lost in America (1985)
- Madeline (1998)
- The Mechanic (1972)
- The Medallion (2003)
- Mo' Money (1992)
- Money Train (1995)
- Moscow on the Hudson (1984)
- Mr. Mom (1983)
- Muppet Treasure Island (1996)
- Muppets from Space (1999)
- The Muppets Take Manhattan (1994)
- Of Cooks and Kung Fu (1979)
- On the Waterfront (1954)
- The Out-of-Towners (1999)
- Over the Top (1987)
- Peggy Sue Got Married (1986)
- The Philly Kid (2012)
- The Prince of Tides (1991)
- The Queen of Versailles (2012)
- Random Hearts (1999)
- Regarding Henry (1991)
- See No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989)
- Seven Years in Tibet (1997)
- Shivers (1975)
- Silverado (1985)
- Starman (1984)
- Stash House (2012)
- Strategic Air Command (1955)
- Stray Bullets (2016)
- Tracker (2011)
- Transit (2012)
- Underworld (2003)
- Underworld Evolution (2006)
- World's Greatest Dad (2009)
- World Trade Center (2006)
- XXX: State of the Union (2005)
- Zoom (2006)
June 2
- Black-ish, complete season 3 (ABC)
June 3
- Dumb: The Story of Big Brother Magazine (Hulu documentary)
June 4
- Arbor Demon (2016)
- Urge (2016)
June 5
- Arbitrage (2012)
- A Case of You (2013)
- North (1994)
June 6
- Rizzoli & Isles, complete season 7 (TNT)
- Tyrant, complete season 3 (FX)
June 7
- 13 Assassins (2010)
June 8
- What Happened Last Night (2016)
June 9
- Free the Nipple (2014)
- Girl Most Likely (2013)
June 11
- Traspecos (2016)
June 13
- American Ninja Warrior, season 9 premiere (NBC)
- Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge, season 2 premiere (NBC)
June 14
- Cocaine Cowboys (2006)
- Control Room (2004)
June 15
- Bayou Maharajah (2013)
- Family Mission: The TJ Labraico Story (2016)
- The Girls in the Band (2011)
- The Hunting of the President (2004)
- Outatime (2016)
June 16
- Asmodexia (2014)
- Cardinal, complete season 1 (eOne)
- The Strain, complete season 3 (FX)
June 17
- Kundo (2014)
- Star Trek: Beyond (2016)
June 18
- Grand Piano (2013)
June 22
- Little Big Shots: Forever Young, series premiere (NBC)
June 23
- Hollywood Game Night, season 5 premiere (NBC)
- Manny (2014)
- Song One (2014)
- Tarzan (1999)
June 26
- Journey to the West (2013)
June 29
June 30
- The Pact 2 (2014)
Leaving Hulu in June 2017
June 30
- Affliction (1997)
- Air Bud (1997)
- The Big Empty (2003)
- The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)
- Cadillac Man (1990)
- Chaplin (1992)
- Days of Thunder (1990)
- Dracula 3000 (2004)
- Dummy (2003)
- Fifteen and Pregnant (1998)
- Footloose (1984)
- The Gambler (2014)
- Gladiator (2000)
- Hubble (2010)
- Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)
- The Mighty Ducks (1992)
- NYC Underground (2013)
- Original Sin (2001)
- The Preacher's Wife (1996)
- Radio Days (1987)
- Things You Can Tell Just by Looking at Her (2000)
- Trading Places (1983)
- Trail of Blood (2011)
- Witness (1985)
For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks and subscribe to the podcast (it's free!).
Audio (weekly): RSS | iTunes | Google Play
Video (monthly): iTunes (HD) | iTunes (HQ) | iTunes (SD) | RSS (HD) | RSS (HQ)| RSS (SD) | YouTube