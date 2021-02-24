Everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in March 2021

Prime Video

Prime Video regularly drops a host of classic movies for your eyeballs and this month is no exception. The Back to the Future trilogy, 48 Hours, Cocktail, E.T. -- all incredible movies well worth your time.

But the big news for Prime Video this month is the release of Coming 2 America, the long awaited sequel to Eddie Murphy's classic comedy Coming to America.

Seriously can't believe they're releasing a sequel to that movie... over 30 years later. Here's hoping it doesn't suck...

Movies

March 1

48 Hrs.

50/50

A Very Brady Sequel

Another 48 Hrs.

As Good As It Gets

Attack Of The 50 Foot Cheerleader

Attack The Block

Back To The Future

Back To The Future Part II

Back To The Future Part III

Beloved

Cocktail

Due Date

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial

Extract

For Colored Girls

I Can Do Bad All By Myself

In The Line Of Fire

Instant Nanny

Mae West: Dirty Blonde

Neil Young: Heart Of Gold

Patriot Games

Patriots Day

Priceless

Rain Man

Religulous

Rushmore

Shine A Light

Silverado

Sliver

Sydney White

The Full Monty

The Spirit

The Terminal

The Whole Nine Yards

Tombstone

Tyler Perry's Meet The Browns

W.

Wet Hot American Summer

March 3

Out Of Africa

March 5

Coming 2 America

March 10

Jack And Jill

March 12

Honest Thief

March 19

Words On Bathroom Walls

March 29

Renegades

March 30

The Ghost Writer

TV

March 1

American Masters - Dorothea Lange: Grab a Hunk of Lightning

And She Could Be Next: Season 1

Brad Meltzer's Decoded: Season 1

Breathless: Season 1

Captain Marleau: Season 1

Civilizations: Season 1

Dorothy & the Wizard of Oz: Season 1

Ella the Elephant: Season 1

Fifth Ward: Season 1

Jo Frost: Nanny on Tour: Season 1

Life With Elizabeth: Season 1

London Kills: Season 1

Nightwatch: Season 1

Not for Ourselves Alone: The Story of Elizabeth Cady Stanton & Susan B. Anthony

Range Rider: Season 1

Rhymes Through Times: Season 1

Somewhere South: Season 1

The Paris Murders: Season 1

The Returned: Season 1

March12

Making Their Mark: Season 1

March 26

Invincible: Season 1 (3/26)

La Templanza (The Vineyard): Season 1 (3/26)