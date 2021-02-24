Everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in March 2021

Prime Video regularly drops a host of classic movies for your eyeballs and this month is no exception. The Back to the Future trilogy, 48 Hours, Cocktail, E.T. -- all incredible movies well worth your time.
But the big news for Prime Video this month is the release of Coming 2 America, the long awaited sequel to Eddie Murphy's classic comedy Coming to America.
Seriously can't believe they're releasing a sequel to that movie... over 30 years later. Here's hoping it doesn't suck...
Movies
March 1
48 Hrs.
50/50
A Very Brady Sequel
Another 48 Hrs.
As Good As It Gets
Attack Of The 50 Foot Cheerleader
Attack The Block
Back To The Future
Back To The Future Part II
Back To The Future Part III
Beloved
Cocktail
Due Date
E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial
Extract
For Colored Girls
I Can Do Bad All By Myself
In The Line Of Fire
Instant Nanny
Mae West: Dirty Blonde
Neil Young: Heart Of Gold
Patriot Games
Patriots Day
Priceless
Rain Man
Religulous
Rushmore
Shine A Light
Silverado
Sliver
Sydney White
The Full Monty
The Spirit
The Terminal
The Whole Nine Yards
Tombstone
Tyler Perry's Meet The Browns
W.
Wet Hot American Summer
March 3
Out Of Africa
March 5
Coming 2 America
March 10
Jack And Jill
March 12
Honest Thief
March 19
Words On Bathroom Walls
March 29
Renegades
March 30
The Ghost Writer
TV
March 1
American Masters - Dorothea Lange: Grab a Hunk of Lightning
And She Could Be Next: Season 1
Brad Meltzer's Decoded: Season 1
Breathless: Season 1
Captain Marleau: Season 1
Civilizations: Season 1
Dorothy & the Wizard of Oz: Season 1
Ella the Elephant: Season 1
Fifth Ward: Season 1
Jo Frost: Nanny on Tour: Season 1
Life With Elizabeth: Season 1
London Kills: Season 1
Nightwatch: Season 1
Not for Ourselves Alone: The Story of Elizabeth Cady Stanton & Susan B. Anthony
Range Rider: Season 1
Rhymes Through Times: Season 1
Somewhere South: Season 1
The Paris Murders: Season 1
The Returned: Season 1
March12
Making Their Mark: Season 1
March 26
Invincible: Season 1 (3/26)
La Templanza (The Vineyard): Season 1 (3/26)