Everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in March 2021

Coming 2 America is almost here!

Listen
- 01:59
coming-2-america.png

Over 30 years later, we're getting a sequel to Coming to America.

 Prime Video

Prime Video regularly drops a host of classic movies for your eyeballs and this month is no exception. The Back to the Future trilogy, 48 Hours, Cocktail, E.T. -- all incredible movies well worth your time.

But the big news for Prime Video this month is the release of Coming 2 America, the long awaited sequel to Eddie Murphy's classic comedy Coming to America.

Seriously can't believe they're releasing a sequel to that movie... over 30 years later. Here's hoping it doesn't suck...

Movies

March 1

48 Hrs. 
50/50 
A Very Brady Sequel 
Another 48 Hrs. 
As Good As It Gets 
Attack Of The 50 Foot Cheerleader 
Attack The Block 
Back To The Future 
Back To The Future Part II 
Back To The Future Part III 
Beloved 
Cocktail 
Due Date 
E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial 
Extract 
For Colored Girls 
I Can Do Bad All By Myself 
In The Line Of Fire 
Instant Nanny 
Mae West: Dirty Blonde 
Neil Young: Heart Of Gold 
Patriot Games 
Patriots Day 
Priceless 
Rain Man 
Religulous 
Rushmore 
Shine A Light 
Silverado 
Sliver 
Sydney White 
The Full Monty 
The Spirit
The Terminal 
The Whole Nine Yards 
Tombstone 
Tyler Perry's Meet The Browns 
W. 
Wet Hot American Summer 

March 3

Out Of Africa

March 5

Coming 2 America

March 10

Jack And Jill

March 12

Honest Thief

March 19

Words On Bathroom Walls

March 29

Renegades

March 30

The Ghost Writer

TV

March 1

American Masters - Dorothea Lange: Grab a Hunk of Lightning 
And She Could Be Next: Season 1 
Brad Meltzer's Decoded: Season 1 
Breathless: Season 1 
Captain Marleau: Season 1 
Civilizations: Season 1 
Dorothy & the Wizard of Oz: Season 1 
Ella the Elephant: Season 1 
Fifth Ward: Season 1 
Jo Frost: Nanny on Tour: Season 1 
Life With Elizabeth: Season 1 
London Kills: Season 1 
Nightwatch: Season 1
Not for Ourselves Alone: The Story of Elizabeth Cady Stanton & Susan B. Anthony 
Range Rider: Season 1 
Rhymes Through Times: Season 1 
Somewhere South: Season 1 
The Paris Murders: Season 1 
The Returned: Season 1 

March12

Making Their Mark: Season 1

March 26

Invincible: Season 1 (3/26)
La Templanza (The Vineyard): Season 1 (3/26)