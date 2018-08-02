Everything coming and going on Hulu in August 2018

Hulu has a new original documentary called Minding the Gap starting Aug. 17. I thought it was all about the space between trains and platforms, but I was wrong. Instead, it looks into a group of skateboarding friends and how it ties into their adulthood.
Also this month, you can catch Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in Be Cool or watch The Rock with Sean Connery on Hulu. Please note that "The Rock" does not appear in The Rock. Seems like a missed opportunity. Anyway, both films arrived on the first of the month.
If you've been hunting for a red October, you're in the right month, oddly enough. Hulu grabs The Hunt for Red October, not in October, but in August. Seems like a missed opportunity. Speaking of red, Shaun of the Dead also pops up on Hulu this month. Don't get that reference? Well, you should watch Shaun of the Dead then.
Check out the full list below. Anything marked with asterisks requires additional subscriptions beyond Hulu to view.
Arriving on Hulu, August 2018
Aug. 1
- Heartland, complete season 10 (Content Media)
- 10 Things I Hate About You (1999) (*Showtime)
- A Conspiracy to Rule: The Illuminati (2017)
- American Gigolo (1980)
- American Ninja (1985)
- American Ninja III: Blood Hunt (1989)
- Babe (1995)
- Be Cool (2005)
- The Beatles: Made on Merseyside (2017)
- Black Hawk Down (2001)
- Black Mask (1996)
- Black Rain (1989)
- Bluefin (2018)
- Boomerang (1992)
- The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)
- Bratz: The Movie (2007)
- Bring It On: In It to Win It (2007)
- Bring It On: Fight to the Finish (2009)
- Cheri (2009)
- Cold War (2012)
- CSNY/Deja Vu (2008)
- Curse of the Starving Class (1995)
- Double Whammy (2002)
- The Elephant Man (1980)
- Extract (2009)
- Fled (1996)
- G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009)
- Get Shorty (1995)
- Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998)
- Heartbreakers (2001)
- Hey Arnold! The Movie (2002) (*Showtime)
- Hidalgo (2004)
- High Noon (1952)
- Hoosiers (1986)
- The Hunt for Red October (1990)
- The Hurricane (2000)
- The Hurt Locker (2008)
- I Went Down (1997)
- In & Out (1997)
- Jackie Brown (1997)
- Jacob's Ladder (1990)
- Joe (2014)
- John Grisham's The Rainmaker (1997)
- Kazaam (1996)
- Leaving Las Vegas (1995) (*Showtime)
- Loser (2000)
- Lost in Translation (2003) (*Showtime)
- The Nasty Girl (1990)
- The Ninth Gate (2000)
- No Way Out (1987)
- Original Sin (2001)
- Out of Time (2003)
- Point Break (1991)
- Pretty Woman (1990)
- Private Parts (1997)
- The Rock (1996)
- Scary Movie 3 (2003)
- Shanghai Knights (2003)
- Shaun of the Dead (2004)
- Sheep and Wolves (2018)
- Species (1995)
- Species II (1998)
- Species III (2004)
- Stir of Echoes (1999)
- Stir of Echoes 2: The Homecoming (2007)
- The Swan Princess: A Royal Family Tale (2014)
- The Swan Princess: Princess Tomorrow, Pirate Today (2016)
- Swan Princess: Royally Undercover (2017)
- Teen Wolf (1985)
- Teen Wolf Too (1987)
- The Time Machine (2002)
- The Thomas Crown Affair (1999) (*Showtime)
- True Colors (1991)
- Urban Legend (1998) (*Showtime)
- The Usual Suspects (1995)
- Young Guns (1988)
- Young Guns II (1990)
Aug. 2
- All at Once (2016)
- America Divided: 201 (Epix Series)
- The China Hustle (2018)
- Ismael's Ghost (2018)
Aug. 3
- Animals, season 3 premiere (*HBO)
- En Otra Piel, complete series (Telemundo)
- Sharp Edges (1986)
Aug. 4
- Marshall (2017) (*Showtime)
Aug. 7
- Dating My Mother (2017)
- Perfect Bid: The Contestant Who Knew Too Much (2017)
- Wraith (2017)
Aug. 8
- Bachelor in Paradise, season 5 premiere (ABC)
- Castaways: series premiere (ABC)
- Blood Ties (2013)
Aug. 9
- America Divided: 202 (Epix Series)
- Baskin (2016)
- Desolation (2018)
- Terminal (2018)
Aug. 10
- Rosa Diamante, complete series (Telemundo)
- Tim & Eric Bedtime Stories, complete season 2 (Adult Swim)
- Borg Vs McEnroe (2018)
Aug. 11
- Baby Driver (2017) (*Showtime)
- The Cage Fighter (2013)
Aug. 12
- Ballers, season 4 premiere (*HBO)
- Insecure, season 3 premiere (*HBO)
- Very Good Girls (2013)
Aug. 13
- The Powerpuff Girls (2016), complete season 2 (Cartoon Network)
Aug. 15
- The Actors (2003)
- America's Sweethearts (2001)
- Duplex (2003)
- The Monkey King 3 (2018)
Aug. 16
- 11 Minutes (2016)
- America Divided: 203 (Epix Series)
- Marrowbone (2018)
- Role Models (2008)
Aug. 17
- Minding the Gap (Hulu Documentary)
- Perro Amor, complete series (Telemundo)
- Stan Against Evil, complete season 2 (AMC)
Aug. 21
- Eva La Trailera, complete series (Telemundo)
- To The Moon and Back (2016)
Aug. 23
- America Divided: 204 (Epix Series)
- Jiro Dreams of Sushi (2011)
Aug. 24
- Crime & Punishment (Hulu Documentary)
Aug. 26
- Captain Fantastic (2016) (*Showtime)
- Gangs of New York (2002)
- Mother! (2017)
Aug. 28
- Pasion Pohibida, complete series (Telemundo)
Aug. 30
- Deuces Wild (2002) (*Showtime)
Aug. 31
- The Terminator (1984)
Leaving Hulu in August:
Aug. 31
- 1492: Conquest of Paradise (1992)
- 2 Days in the Valley (1996)
- 52 Pick-Up (1986)
- A Beautiful Mind (2001)
- A Guy Thing (2003)
- Across the Universe (2007)
- Analyze That (2002)
- Analyze This (1999)
- Baby Mama (2008)
- Bad Influence (1990)
- Barnyard (2006)
- Beer for my Horse (2008)
- Blue Like Jazz (2012)
- Bowfinger (1999)
- Brokeback Mountain (2005)
- The Brothers Grimm (2005)
- The Burbs (1989)
- Chinese Box (1997)
- Clue (1985)
- Criminal Law (1989)
- Dead Man Walking (1995)
- Doctor Dolittle (1997)
- Drive Me Crazy (1999)
- Drop Zone (1994)
- East is East (1999)
- End of Days (1999)
- Escape from Alcatraz (1979)
- Event Horizon (1997)
- Fatal Instinct (1993)
- The Frozen Ground (2013)
- Hard Rain (1998)
- Hellboy (2004)
- Hot Boyz (2000)
- House of D (2005)
- Immigration Tango (2011)
- Into the West (2005)
- Men with Brooms (2002)
- Mindhunters (2004)
- Mr. Majestyk (1974)
- Mutant Species (1995)
- My Left Foot (1989)
- Nanny Mcphee (2006)
- Nurse 3D (2014)
- Over the Top (1987)
- Panic (2000)
- Prancer (1989)
- Primal Fear (1996)
- Rain Man (1988)
- Remember the Goal (2016)
- Restoration (2016)
- Revenge of the Pink Panther (1978)
- Spawn (1997)
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
- Tamara (2006)
- Trainspotting (1996)
- You Don't Mess with the Zohan (2008)
