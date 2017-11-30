Everything coming and going on Hulu in December

Columbia

The movies going offline at Hulu on the last day of December could very well serve as a great movie playlist for a New Year's Eve marathon. Ever-engaging super spy James Bond is leaving Hulu by the end of the year. You can catch "A View to a Kill," "Die Another Day," and "The Spy Who Loved Me" until 2018 rolls around. On the comedy front, "Barbershop," "Barbershop 2" and "Clueless" are also leaving.

Hulu picked up a lot of new films for the month of December, however, including "Kill Bill: Vols. 1 and 2" and "Superbad" (pictured above). Stallone fans will cheer the arrival of "Rockies I to V."

Of course, Hulu started off as a destination for television. The service will have new episodes of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." as well as the complete first season of "Legion."

Check out the full list below. TV shows are listed before movies.

Arriving on Hulu in December

Dec. 1

East Los High: Finale Event (Hulu Original)

The History of Comedy, complete season 1 (CNN)

Inside Number 9, complete season 2 (BBCWW)

Tree Fu Tom, complete seasons 3 & 4 (Sprout)

Trust Me, complete season 1 (StudioCanal)

The Wine Show, complete season 2 (Sky)

3 Ninjas (1992)

A Christmas Wedding Tail (2011)

The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949)

A Princess for Christmas (2011)

Aliens of the Deep (2005)

Apocalypse Now (1979)

Apocalypse Now Redux (2001)

At Close Range (1986)

Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction (2006)

The Black Cauldron (1985)

Bloodsport (1988)

Breakheart Pass (1975)

The Brothers Grimm (2005)

Buffalo 66 (1998)

Cheri (2009)

Chicago (2002)

Child's Play (1988)

Chilly Christmas (2012)

Coopers Camera (AKA Coopers' Christmas) (2010)

The Count of Monte Cristo (2002)

Crazy/Beautiful (2001)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

Downhill Racer (1969)

Driftwood (2006)

Everything You Always Wanted to Know about Sex… (1972)

Evita (1996)

Extortion (2017)

The Falcon and the Snowman (1985)

The Final Cut (2004)

First Kid (1996)

The French Lieutenant's Woman (1981)

George of the Jungle (1997)

Hammett (1982)

Hannibal (2001)

Heaven's Gate (1981)

Hitch (2005)

I'll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

The Improv: 50 Years Behind the Brick Wall (2013)

In & Out (1997)

In Enemy Hands (2003)

In the Line of Fire (1993)

Jack (1996)

Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003)

Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004)

L7 Pretend We're Dead (2016)

The Last Warrior (2000)

Light Sleeper (1992)

Meet Wally Sparks (1997)

A Midsummer Night Sex Comedy (1982)

The Missing (2003)

Mississippi Burning (1988)

Moonstruck (1987)

Mr. Wrong (1996)

One from the Heart (1982)

One Magic Christmas (1985)

P2 (2007)

Penelope (2008)

The Perfect Score (2004)

Political Animals (2012)

The Pope of Greenwich Village (1984)

Presumed Innocent (1990)

Primal Fear (1996)

Puppetmaster: Axis Termination (2017)

Red Corner (1997)

Robocop (1987)

Robocop 2 (1990)

Robocop 3 (1993)

Rocky (1976)

Rocky II (1979)

Rocky III (1982)

Rocky IV (1985)

Rocky V (1990)

S.F.W. (1995)

Sarafina! (1992)

Searching for Bobby Fischer (1993)

Searching for Sugar Man (2012)

Serpico (1973)

Shelby: A Magical Holiday Tail (2014)

Silence (2016)

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

Space Jam (1996)

Stealing Harvard (2002)

Stigmata (1999)

The Three Musketeers (1993)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)

Three Men and a Baby (1987)

Titanic (1997)

Total Recall (1990)

Valkyrie (2008)

The Water Horse (2007)

The Weight of Water (2002)

Winnie the Pooh, A Valentine for You (1999)

Without (2011)

Wristcutters: A Love Story (2007)

The Yummy Gummy Search for Santa (2012)



Dec. 2

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., season 5 premiere (ABC)

Dec. 3

Cop Land (1997)

Sweet Home Alabama (2002)

The Rules of Attraction (2002)

Dec. 4

Frontera (2014)

Superbad (2007)



Dec. 5

The Great Christmas Light Fight, season 5 premiere (ABC)

Iron Protector (2016)

Dec. 6

Shut Eye, season 2 premiere (Hulu Original)

Killers (2015)

Dec. 8

Defining Moments, season 1 premiere (ESL)

The Great American Baking Show, season 3 premiere (ABC)

Legion, complete season 1 (FX)

Crank: High Voltage (2009)

Legion of Brothers (2017)



Dec. 9

Dave Made a Maze (2017)

Dec. 11

Steven Universe, complete season 4 (Cartoon Network)



Dec. 12

Younger, complete season 4 (TV Land)

Holiday Fairy Tale Wedding: Special (Freeform)

Foreman (2017)



Dec. 13

Vengeance of an Assassin (2014)



Dec. 14

Bunheads, complete season 1 (Freeform)



Dec. 15

40 Days and 40 Nights (2002)

The Crow (1994)

Everest (1998)

Kate and Leopold (2001)

The Limehouse Golem (2017)

Score (2016)

Tears of the Sun (2003)



Dec. 16

The Next Step, complete season 5B (BBC)



Dec. 18

Graves, complete season 1 (Epix)

Made In Chelsea, complete seasons 1-13 (E4)

Mighty Magiswords, complete season S1A (Cartoon Network)

Ragnarok (2013)



Dec. 19

Decorating Disney: Special (Freeform)



Dec. 20

Kim Dotcom: Caught in the Web (2017)

Dec. 21

Lemon (2017)

Dec. 22

Goat (2016)

Monster Trucks (2017)

Dec. 23

Clarence, complete season 3 (Cartoon Network)

Banksy Does New York (2014)

Someone Marry Barry (2014)



Dec. 24

The Detour, complete season 2 (TBS)

Dec. 25

United Shades of America, complete season 2 (CNN)

The Hollow One (2015)

Dec. 28

Anjelah Johnson: Mahalo & Goodnight (2017)

Literally Right before Aaron (2017)



Dec. 29

Gilbert (2017)

Rings (2017)

Dec. 30

The Art of the Game: Ukiyo E Heros (2017)

Dec. 31

Always Watching (2015)

Anarchy Parlor (2015)

Osiris Child: SFv1 (2016)

Pilgrimage (2016)

Solace (2016)



Here's what's leaving Hulu on Dec 31:

A View to Kill (1985)

Across the Great Divide (1976)

Alice (1990)

Barbershop (2002)

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004)

Blue Chips (1994)

Bringing Down the House (2003)

Clueless (1995)

Congo (1995)

Dances with Wolves (1990)

Delta Farce (2007)

Die Another Day (2002)

Election (1999)

Enemy at the Gates (2001)

Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986)

Fierce People (2007)

Fools Rush In (1997)

Fright Night (1985)

Ghoulies (1984)

Ghoulies II (1987)

Grumpier Old Men (1995)

Grumpy Old Men (1993)

Little Man (2006)

Love Finds You in Valentine (2016)

The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

Mousehunt (1997)

Out of Time (2003)

P2 (2007)

Pet Sematary (1989)

Pet Sematary Two (1992)

Proof (2005)

The Quiet American (2002)

Rent (2005)

Road House (1989)

Shopgirl (2005)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Swingers (1996)

This Binary Universe (2012)

Thunderball (1965)

Total Recall (1990)

Under Siege (1992)

Undisputed (2002)

Volver (2006)

Yellowbird (2014)

