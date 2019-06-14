ThinkGeek

ThinkGeek is no more. Earlier this month, owner GameStop announced plans to "sunset" the brand, meaning it will no longer be an independent store, but rather a small section of the GameStop site.

Bummer! I can't say I ever bought that much ThinkGeek gear, but I loved that it existed, you know? And I especially enjoyed the company's April Fool's Day pranks, at least one of which resulted in an actual product!

Starting today, everything must go. ThinkGeek is offering 50% off sitewide when you apply promo code MOVINGDAY at checkout. The only exclusion is that there's no free shipping. And one other important caveat: All sales are final.

My advice: Start your shopping trip on the ThinkGeek exclusives page, where you'll find treasures like the Star Wars Lando Calrissian Replica Cape (just $18 after discount), the Mars Orbit Watch ($20 after discount) and the absolutely must-have Captain Picard Facepalm Bust ($35).

One of my all-time favorite ThinkGeek products was something I actually did buy. It's a clip-on motion-sensing speaker that makes different sounds as you walk around. A giant mech's clanking footsteps, for example, or the sound of splashing through puddles. It was the ultimate Halloween-costume accessory. Alas, it's long since discontinued.

What are your thoughts on all this? Are you sad to see ThinkGeek go? Did you ever score any great geeky merch from them?

Bonus deal: This wireless-phone-charger car mount is just $17 with code

I'm a strong believer in car mounts for mobile phones, which put your screen up near eye level. And if your phone supports wireless charging, you should definitely get a mount that supports it as well.

Choetech

Like this one: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the Choetech Wireless Car Charger is $16.99 when you clip the on-page $2-off coupon and apply promo code HRLT7DRT at checkout. Regular price: $29.

The mount is designed to clip to an air vent, so check the accompanying photo to make sure your car has a compatible style. The mount itself lets you position the phone at just about any angle and employs a "gravity" grip that automatically closes the side arms when you lay your phone into the cradle.

However, the one thing that's not included here is a QuickCharge 2.0/3.0 car adapter, which is necessary if you want fast charging. (If not, you can just plug the mount into your car's USB port.) Here's a QuickCharge 3.0 car adapter for just under $9.

Bonus deal No. 2: This iClever 6-outlet surge protector includes 6 smart USB ports for $20

A power surge can really ruin your day, to say nothing of your electronics, which is why a surge protector is a smart buy.

iClever

Here's one you'd be smart to buy: Thousandshores (via Amazon) has the iClever IC-BS03 Power Strip (white) for $19.99 when you apply promo code IC6A6UCN at checkout. Regular price: $25.

In addition to six AC outlets with 4,320 joules' worth of surge protection, the IC-BS03 offers six smart USB ports (meaning they automatically detect what's plugged in and deliver power accordingly). The 6-foot power cord is nice as well. Many power strips have much shorter cords, which can be a hassle.

My only real complaint is that the outlets are all in a close row, so not especially accommodating to oversize plugs (aka wall warts). But if that's not a concern, this is a solid deal on a solid surge protector.

