Everything announced at E3 2019 including Xbox Project Scarlett, Halo, Star Wars, Cyberpunk 2077, Doom Eternal and more

The next Xbox is coming.

Microsoft said on Sunday, during its press conference ahead of the Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, that its next Xbox called Project Scarlett is launching in 2020. The new device will also launch Halo Infinite, the company's blockbuster space war game, to help promote the console.

"A console should be built and optimized for one thing and one thing only: Gaming," Xbox head Phil Spencer said during the company's presentation.

The announcement brought new drama to E3, the video game industry's biggest trade show. Unlike in previous years, there aren't as many blockbuster new games or consoles launching this year, in part because the industry's waiting for Microsoft and Sony's new consoles. There is hype over several big games, though, and more major game announcements are still on tap from Nintendo, Ubisoft, Bethesda and Square Enix.

One of the games attendees are sure to talk about is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which was shown off during EA Play, a fan event put on by Electronic Arts before E3. During a 15-minute demonstration, the company showed how you can control the Force while playing as Cal Kestis, a Jedi-in-training. The character can push and pull objects, run on walls and throw his blue light saber like a boomerang.

Fighting with the light saber is "really satisfying," said Vince Zampella, head of EA's Respawn Entertainment, the team behind the game.

This year's E3 will have announcements for games that spent years in development, creating visual spectacles in an effort to be the last must-have games before new consoles are released. Among the big-name titles are Bethesda's shooting game Doom Eternal, CD Projekt Red's sci-fi epic Cyberpunk 2077, Nintendo's Pokemon Sword and Shield and Ubisoft's seafaring game Skull and Bones.

One of the most highly anticipated games, however, is a new take on one that many people have already played. The mention of that game in 2015, Square's Final Fantasy VII Remake, was enough to make the crowd at Sony's press conference hysterical. Some people were brought to tears. You may scoff, but the game is frequently near the top of all-time-best lists, despite having been released in 1997.

There's also new blood in the game industry too. This year, internet giant Google announced its Google Stadia game streaming service, which is launching in November.

Here's what to expect, how to attend and where to keep up with the biggest press events.

The big press conferences

Many of the biggest announcements happen before the show even opens, during a weekend of press conferences from the industry's biggest names. All except Sony, which this year said it won't be holding a press conference during the show, nor will it have a booth.

The rest, however, will still be planning big announcements just before the show.

Saturday, June 8

Sunday, June 9

Monday, June 10

Tuesday, June 11

Nintendo (livestream only) -- 9 a.m. PT (noon ET)

When and where is E3?



The show happens from June 11 to 13 at the Los Angeles Convention Center in downtown LA. The general pass for people in the games industry is free. A three-day pass for members of the public is $250. A business pass with access to VIP services and panel discussions is $995.

Show floor hours are below, and note that Gamer Pass buyers have different hours than industry attendees. More details are available at E3Expo.com.

We're there

CNET will be on the ground, covering E3 2019 alongside our sister site, Gamespot. We'll update this page throughout the show as more games are announced.