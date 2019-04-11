Everything Acer just announced: New Concept D brand, Helios 700 gaming laptop and more

Sarah Tew/CNET

Acer on Thursday morning held its annual showcase for new laptops, PCs and accessories, known as Next @ Acer. From the stage at New York's Brooklyn Navy Yard, CEO Jason Chen said the company chose the location for being "up-and-coming," which is likely how the company would like to see itself.

The company announced a dizzying array of products including a new brand for creatives, Concept D, that already features a full lineup of laptops, desktops, displays and virtual reality headsets -- including a tower PC that supports up to 192GB of RAM and 60TB of storage.

Acer also unveiled a handful of powerful new gaming laptops as well as some more pedestrian laptops, monitors and Chromebooks for businesses. The company also used the keynote to highlight its support for e-sports, announcing a three-year commitment to sponsor the Intel Masters competition. Here's an overview of what was announced.

Predator Helios 700

Sarah Tew/CNET

Slidable Hyperdrift keyboard that shifts down towards your wrists, while the touchpad shifts forward and hangs over the front lip

"Magforce" keys on the keyboard with linear, pressure-sensitive WASD keys

Intel Core i9 processors

New Wi-Fi 6

Fourth-gen AeroBlade 3D technology

Nvidia RTX 2080 (not Max-Q)



Predator Helios 300

Sarah Tew/CNET

Ninth-gen Intel Core i7 processor

Four-zone RGB keyboard with concave-shaped keycaps

Overclockable GeForce RTX 2070 (Max-Q)

Fourth-gen AeroBlade 3D technology

144Hz refresh with 3-millisecond overdrive response

Concept D9 laptop

Sarah Tew/CNET

Pantone Validated 4K UDH Display

Ezel Aero hinge (similar to Acer Aspire R7

Fan noise under 40dB

Support for Wacom stylus

First design under Acer's new lifestyle brand for creatives, which emphasizes precision, performance, optimized cooling and functional design

Concept D 900 desktop

Sarah Tew/CNET

Delta E <1 Pantone Validated

VESA certified DisplayHDR 1000 monitor

99% Adobe RGB Color Gamut

Dual Intel Xeon Gold

Nvidia Quadro RTX 6000 graphics

12 memory slots, five storage bays, multiple PCIe slots

Up to 192GB RAM and 60TB of storage

Nitro 7

Sarah Tew/CNET

Aluminum chassis

144Hz/3ms high-speed display

Ninth-gen Intel Core processors

Latest Nvidia GeForce GTX graphics

19.9mm thick

The Nitro 5

Chromebook 715

Sarah Tew/CNET

High-end touchscreen enterprise Chromebook

100% aluminum chassis

Optional LED backlit keyboard and number pad

Optional fingerprint reader

10-point touchscreen display

Though it may not be a household name throughout the US, Acer sells a ton of desktops, laptops, monitors, accessories and other PC-related gear -- including some of our long-time favorites, like the Acer Swift 7 and Predator 21 X.

At last year's event, Acer unveiled a range of new products including mainstream laptops, Chromebooks and gaming PCs.