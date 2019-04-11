Everything Acer just announced: New Concept D brand, Helios 700 gaming laptop and more

Acer on Thursday morning held its annual showcase for new laptops, PCs and accessories, known as Next @ Acer. From the stage at New York's Brooklyn Navy Yard, CEO Jason Chen said the company chose the location for being "up-and-coming," which is likely how the company would like to see itself.
The company announced a dizzying array of products including a new brand for creatives, Concept D, that already features a full lineup of laptops, desktops, displays and virtual reality headsets -- including a tower PC that supports up to 192GB of RAM and 60TB of storage.
Acer also unveiled a handful of powerful new gaming laptops as well as some more pedestrian laptops, monitors and Chromebooks for businesses. The company also used the keynote to highlight its support for e-sports, announcing a three-year commitment to sponsor the Intel Masters competition. Here's an overview of what was announced.
Predator Helios 700
- Slidable Hyperdrift keyboard that shifts down towards your wrists, while the touchpad shifts forward and hangs over the front lip
- "Magforce" keys on the keyboard with linear, pressure-sensitive WASD keys
- Intel Core i9 processors
- New Wi-Fi 6
- Fourth-gen AeroBlade 3D technology
- Nvidia RTX 2080 (not Max-Q)
Predator Helios 300
- Ninth-gen Intel Core i7 processor
- Four-zone RGB keyboard with concave-shaped keycaps
- Overclockable GeForce RTX 2070 (Max-Q)
- Fourth-gen AeroBlade 3D technology
- 144Hz refresh with 3-millisecond overdrive response
Concept D9 laptop
- Pantone Validated 4K UDH Display
- Ezel Aero hinge (similar to Acer Aspire R7)
- Fan noise under 40dB
- Support for Wacom stylus
- First design under Acer's new lifestyle brand for creatives, which emphasizes precision, performance, optimized cooling and functional design
Concept D 900 desktop
- Delta E <1 Pantone Validated
- VESA certified DisplayHDR 1000 monitor
- 99% Adobe RGB Color Gamut
- Dual Intel Xeon Gold
- Nvidia Quadro RTX 6000 graphics
- 12 memory slots, five storage bays, multiple PCIe slots
- Up to 192GB RAM and 60TB of storage
Nitro 7
- Aluminum chassis
- 144Hz/3ms high-speed display
- Ninth-gen Intel Core processors
- Latest Nvidia GeForce GTX graphics
- 19.9mm thick
- The Nitro 5 is also getting refreshed
Chromebook 715
- High-end touchscreen enterprise Chromebook
- 100% aluminum chassis
- Optional LED backlit keyboard and number pad
- Optional fingerprint reader
- 10-point touchscreen display
Though it may not be a household name throughout the US, Acer sells a ton of desktops, laptops, monitors, accessories and other PC-related gear -- including some of our long-time favorites, like the Acer Swift 7 and Predator 21 X.
At last year's event, Acer unveiled a range of new products including mainstream laptops, Chromebooks and gaming PCs.
