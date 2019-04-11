CNET también está disponible en español.

Everything Acer just announced: New Concept D brand, Helios 700 gaming laptop and more

All of the new laptops, desktops and gaming gear from Acer's live event in Brooklyn.

Acer on Thursday morning held its annual showcase for new laptops, PCs and accessories, known as Next @ Acer. From the stage at New York's Brooklyn Navy Yard, CEO Jason Chen said the company chose the location for being "up-and-coming," which is likely how the company would like to see itself. 

The company announced a dizzying array of products including a new brand for creatives, Concept D, that already features a full lineup of laptops, desktops, displays and virtual reality headsets -- including a tower PC that supports up to 192GB of RAM and 60TB of storage. 

Acer also unveiled a handful of powerful new gaming laptops as well as some more pedestrian laptops, monitors and Chromebooks for businesses. The company also used the keynote to highlight its support for e-sports, announcing a three-year commitment to sponsor the Intel Masters competition. Here's an overview of what was announced.

Predator Helios 700

  • Slidable Hyperdrift keyboard that shifts down towards your wrists, while the touchpad shifts forward and hangs over the front lip
  • "Magforce" keys on the keyboard with linear, pressure-sensitive WASD keys
  • Intel Core i9 processors
  • New Wi-Fi 6
  • Fourth-gen AeroBlade 3D technology
  • Nvidia RTX 2080 (not Max-Q)

Predator Helios 300

  • Ninth-gen Intel Core i7 processor
  • Four-zone RGB keyboard with concave-shaped keycaps
  • Overclockable GeForce RTX 2070 (Max-Q)
  • Fourth-gen AeroBlade 3D technology
  • 144Hz refresh with 3-millisecond overdrive response

Concept D9 laptop

  • Pantone Validated 4K UDH Display 
  • Ezel Aero hinge (similar to Acer Aspire R7)
  • Fan noise under 40dB
  • Support for Wacom stylus
  • First design under Acer's new lifestyle brand for creatives, which emphasizes precision, performance, optimized cooling and functional design

Concept D 900 desktop

  • Delta E <1 Pantone Validated
  • VESA certified DisplayHDR 1000 monitor
  • 99% Adobe RGB Color Gamut
  • Dual Intel Xeon Gold 
  • Nvidia Quadro RTX 6000 graphics
  • 12 memory slots, five storage bays, multiple PCIe slots
  • Up to 192GB RAM and 60TB of storage

Nitro 7

  • Aluminum chassis
  • 144Hz/3ms high-speed display
  • Ninth-gen Intel Core processors
  • Latest Nvidia GeForce GTX graphics
  • 19.9mm thick
  • The Nitro 5 is also getting refreshed

Chromebook 715

  • High-end touchscreen enterprise Chromebook
  • 100% aluminum chassis
  • Optional LED backlit keyboard and number pad
  • Optional fingerprint reader
  • 10-point touchscreen display

Though it may not be a household name throughout the US, Acer sells a ton of desktops, laptops, monitors, accessories and other PC-related gear -- including some of our long-time favorites, like the Acer Swift 7 and Predator 21 X

At last year's event, Acer unveiled a range of new products including mainstream laptops, Chromebooks and gaming PCs. 

