Last-minute gift idea: EveryPlate meal kits are just $2.49 per serving right now

EveryPlate

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

I'm trying to think of the last time I paid less than $3 for anything. A coffee? No. A beer? Certainly not. A meal? Ok, now I'm actually laughing. Wait, not so fast. , already the most affordable meal kit service just got even more so, slashing the per serving price from a tiny $5 to a microscopic $2.49 per serving when you sign up right now. It's one of the best no-commitment meal kit deals I've ever seen -- and I've looked. This meal kit deal makes a great gift for the budding chef or busy home cook or to simply send yourself a little convenience this holiday season.

So is EveryPlate even any good? Boy, I'm glad you asked. I actually just finished testing this new player in the growing meal kit category -- you can read my full review here -- and was wholly impressed, especially for the price. EveryPlate manages to keep those prices low by filtering out some fluffy accommodations you get with other companies, like catering to special diets or using trendy ingredients, but every meal I made tasted great. With EveryPlate, expect lots of hearty comfort foods like meatloaf with hoisin glaze and wasabi mashed potatoes or southwest pork rice bowls with kiwi salsa and lime crema. Its excellent cold weather eats, I might add, and very kid- and family-friendly to boot.

Read more: Meal kits make a better gift than ever. These are five of the best options

Does $2.49 per serving sound too cheap to be true? Well, it is and it isn't. You do have to order at least three meals per box, plus there's $9 for shipping. With all that, your first week grand total is still just under $24 for three meals and six total servings. This is also a sign-up offer so your meal kits will go up to $4 per serving for weeks two and three and then $5 per serving after that. (Although, honestly, $5 per person is still pretty darn cheap for a no-fuss meal kit for two or four.)

Most importantly, you can pause or cancel anytime, so if you've been curious about giving meal kits a try, I'd suggest taking advantage of this low-risk offer from EveryPlate while it's around.