Every upcoming Marvel Studios movie and TV show

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the most successful film franchise of all time, having grossed more than $18 billion worldwide -- $4B of which it made in 2018 alone. And despite the fact that Marvel Studios will soon release its 22nd film, 2019 could eclipse previous years in terms of not only box office, but also cultural impact as the franchise shows no signs of slowing down. With Disney finally confirming three new MCU TV shows for its upcoming Disney Plus streaming service.
Now, as the Infinity Saga comes to a close, and we celebrate the badass women of the the Marvel universe, Captain Marvel vies for the level of impact Black Panther had last year. This year maintains the MCU's three-movies-per-year average with these releases:
- Captain Marvel, Marvel's first female-led full-length film with its first female co-director is already out and is a huge success.
- Avengers: Endgame on April 26 (the real culmination of over a decade spent building its MCU storyline over 22 films).
- Spider-Man: Far from Home on July 5 (the first glimpse at what a post-Avengers: Endgame MCU will look like with the returning cast from the successful first outing).
But that's all Marvel and Disney have confirmed. Beyond that, we don't know what comes after the next Spider-Man movie. We know the dates the next few Marvel Studios films will debut (eight random dates, in fact), but not which films will be attached to those dates. (We also have a list of every Marvel-branded film and TV show coming this year.)
Over the last few months, however, reputable Hollywood sites like Variety, Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter have begun reporting on not only the next few MCU films we could see, but -- thanks to the forthcoming Disney Plus streaming service -- some of the new MCU TV shows as well, three of which were just confirmed by Disney itself.
Earlier MCU shows like the Netflix shows and ABC's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. were and are produced by Marvel TV, under the guide of Executive Vice President and Head of Television Jeph Loeb. But they were never explicitly referenced by the movies.
The Disney Plus series will be overseen by Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige and will reportedly have bigger budgets than what's typically allocated for television shows.
With all that in mind, here's what we expect over the next few years, both rumored and confirmed. And we'll be sure to keep this list updated as things change.
Movies
Black Widow
- Director: Cate Shortland
- Writer: Jac Schaeffer
- Expected release date: May 1, 2020
- Status: Confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter on July 12, 2018
Eternals
- Director: Chloe Zhao
- Writer: Matthew Firpo and Ryan Firpo
- Expected release date: Nov. 6, 2020
- Confirmed by: The Hollywood Reporter and Variety on Sept. 21, 2018
Black Panther sequel
- Director: Ryan Coogler
- Writer: Ryan Coogler
- Expected release date: Feb. 12, 2021
- Status: Confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter on Oct. 11, 2018
Doctor Strange sequel
- Director: Scott Derrickson
- Writer: Unannounced
- Expected release date: May 7, 2021
- Status: Confirmed by: The Hollywood Reporter on Dec. 11, 2018
Shang-Chi
- Director: Destin Daniel Cretton
- Writer: Dave Callaham
- Expected release date: Nov. 5, 2021
- Status: Confirmed by Deadline on Dec. 3, 2018
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Director: James Gunn
- Writer: James Gunn
- Expected release date: Feb. 18, 2022
- Status: Reported moving forward, according to Deadline on March 15
TV
Falcon and Winter Soldier
- Showrunner: Malcolm Spellman
- Expected release date: 2019
- Status: Confirmed
- Showrunner: Unannounced
- Expected release date: 2019
- Status: Confirmed
- Showrunner: Jac Schaeffer
- Expected release date: 2020
- Status: Confirmed
- Showrunner: Michael Waldron
- Expected release date: 2020
- Status: Confirmed
Hawkeye
- Showrunner: Unannounced
- Expected release date: 2020
- Status: Confirmed by Variety on April 10, 2019
Lady Sif
- Showrunner: Unannounced
- Expected release date: 2020
- Status: Rumored
