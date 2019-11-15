Every upcoming Marvel movie and TV show in MCU Phase 4 and beyond

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the most successful film franchise of all time, having grossed more than $18 billion worldwide -- $4 billion of which it made in 2018 alone -- and now owning the title of highest-grossing movie of all time with Endgame. And as Marvel Studios announced its incredible Phase 4 plans at Comic-Con and expanded on them at its D23 fan expo, the franchise shows no signs of slowing down.

Especially with Disney finally confirming so many new MCU shows for its Disney Plus streaming service, plus five new films in the next two and half years alone. Disney's new release date updates suggest we could be getting even more MCU movies in 2022 and 2023, but the list just matches dates with the description "Untitled Marvel Film," so who knows if these will be MCU or X-Men or Fantastic Four movies -- or all of these together.

As the Infinity Saga came to a close this year, we celebrated the badass women of the the Marvel universe with the release Captain Marvel, and now we have a new look at what awaits us in the next phase of the MCU, including some in-canon shows.

That's right, thanks to Disney Plus, some of the newly announced shows will roll into the MCU canon and feed directly into the films, as Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirmed at SDCC. These Disney Plus series will be overseen by Feige and will reportedly have bigger budgets than what's typically allocated for television shows.

Earlier MCU shows like the Netflix series and ABC's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. were and are (respectively) produced by Marvel TV, under the guide of Executive Vice President and Head of Television Jeph Loeb. But they were never explicitly referenced by the movies (more on that below).

With all that in mind, here's what we know is coming through 2021, both rumored and confirmed. And we'll be sure to keep this list updated as things evolve and grow!

Definite MCU films:

Black Widow

The Eternals

Shang-Chi & the Legend of the 10 Rings

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Thor: Love & Thunder



Mentioned by @Kevfeige: Cap Marvel 2; Black Panther 2; Fantastic Four!?; GOTG3 and



Movies

All of these movies and the details below were confirmed as in production by Feige at SDCC. We've included all the details we learned below.

Director: Cate Shortland



Writer: Jac Schaeffer



Release date: May 1, 2020



Starring: Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Rachel Weisz, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle

What we know: Very little since the film has only been in production for 30 days (according to the cast at SDCC), though attendees were treated to an epic fight scene between ScarJo and Pugh where we learned that the two are "sisters." Entertainment Tonight also learned some key Black Widow details after the epic Marvel panel. We previously learned that the film would introduced more than one Black Widow, which means there's a potential for any of them to take over the mantle from ScarJo.



Director: Chloe Zhao



Writer: Matthew and Ryan Firpo



Release date: Nov. 6, 2020



Starring: Angelina Jolie (Thena), Richard Madden (Ikaris), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh (Sprite) and Don Lee (Gilgamesh)

What we know: Even less than Black Widow! The movie hasn't officially begun yet, but we do know some of the roles have been gender-swapped, like Hayek as Ajak, who was originally the male leader of the Eternals.

Director: Destin Daniel Cretton



Writer: Dave Callaham



Release date: Feb. 12, 2021



Starring: Simu Liu

Ahead of the cast unveils, @Kevfeige went through the 10 Rings appearances in the MCU.

Director: Scott Derrickson

Writer: Scott Derrickson



Release date: May 7, 2021



Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen

What we know: The events of WandaVision (more on that show below) on Disney Plus will lead directly into this sequel in a way we can only imagine will be epic -- since this is the first actual mentioned between the shows and movies, of course. (Yes, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has featured characters from the films, including Lady Sif, before, but those plot points have never affected the MCU films before. This is definitely a departure we're excited to see.) Onstage at SDCC, Feige said just because Quentin Beck (from Spider-Man: Far From Home

Director: Taika Waititi

Writer: Taika Waititi

Release date: Nov. 5, 2021



Starring: Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson return, now joined by Natalie Portman as The Mighty Thor

What we know: Waititi has officially handed Moljnir to Portman, but no word on what or who the trio (maybe?) will be fighting. Thompson also confirmed Valkryie's sexuality onstage, saying she needs to find her Queen as King now.

Director: Ryan Coogler



Writer: Ryan Coogler

Release date: May 6, 2022



Status: Confirmed onstage by Feige at SDCC 2019

Director: Peyton Reed, maybe



Writer: ??? 2022?? Maybe??? There's slots for a Marvel release now open in February, July and October.

Release date: Purely speculating, let's guess it's one of the newly announced 2022 dates



Status: Confirmed onstage by Feige at SDCC 2019

Director: ???



Writer: ???

Release date: Hopefully that new October 2022 date, but maybe that's asking for too much



Starring: Academy-Award winner Mahershala Ali as the half-mortal, half-immortal vampire Blade himself.

What we know: That's about it. Well, that Ali got the job with some serious BDE, according to this story from The Hollywood Reporter.

Director: James Gunn



Writer: James Gunn

Release date: If we had to bet, we'd put money on that new May 2023 date



Status: Reported moving forward, according to Feige at SDCC 2019; post-2021

Director: ??



Writer: ??

Release date: Definitely put money on one of the new 2023 dates



Status: Confirmed in production onstage by Feige at SDCC 2019; post-2021

Yes, also rumored are the introduction of the Fantastic Four and the X-Men to the MCU. From Feige's own lips comes this rumor, along with a sincere hope from us that these additions materialize.

Disney Plus TV shows

Showrunner: Malcolm Spellman

Release date: Spring 2020

Status: Confirmed

Starring: Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie -- and Daniel Brül returns as Baron Zemo (with his mask!)

Showrunner: Jac Schaeffer



Expected release date: Spring 2021



Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany and Teyonah Parris as adult Monica Rambeau (aka Lt. Trouble from Captain Marvel

What we know: Fans of Scarlet Witch know that Wanda's power are reality-altering, meaning we expect to be taken on a wild ride here, especially with Vision's confirmed return. Bettany said on stage even he wasn't really sure why he was there, considering his Infinity War death

Showrunner: Michael Waldron



Expected release date: Spring 2021



Starring: Tom Hiddleston returns

What we know: SDCC confirmed the show would star The Avengers' 2012 version of Loki, directly after the timey-whimey events of Endgame. That means we likely have some pre-redemption arc, wildly selfishly escapades coming our way!

Showrunner: Unannounced

Release date: Summer 2021

Starring: ???

We we know: ??? Sort of. We do know it'll be an animated series, and Feige shared that many of the original cast members were already confirmed to lend their voices to the show.

Showrunner: Unannounced

Expected release date: Fall 2021

Starring: Jeremy Renner

What we know: That's about it -- just kidding, it'll introduce Kate Bishop and looks firmly based on Matt Fraction's Hawkeye series. And straight from Renner himself, here's the teaser Comic-Con attendees got to see:

Coming in Phase 4 of the MCU, no dates given for any of them yet though, just after Kate Bishop’s Hawkeye turn:



📺 Ms Marvel

📺 Moon Knight

Ms. Marvel

Showrunner: British writer Bisha K. Ali

Expected release date: D23 news only said "Phase 4," so it's anyone's guess.

Starring: ?

What we know: The show will focus on the Kamala Khan era of the hero. But we do know each of these three newer characters will definitely appear on the large and small screens. Feige confirmed as much to THR recently: "Some characters we've announced like She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight you will meet for the first time on a Disney Plus show and then they'll go into the movies but the MCU will now go back and forth."

She-Hulk

Showrunner: Rick & Morty vet Jessica Gao

Expected release date: ?

Starring: ?

What we know: The show will focus on Jennifer Waters. There's no word yet on whether she'll be related to Bruce Banner or have some other origin story.

Moon Knight

Showrunner: The Umbrella Academy's Jeremy Slater

Expected release date: ?

Starring: ?

What we know: Marc Spector is a former mercenary and CIA agent who has multiple personalities and is imbued with powers from an Egyptian god.

